​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from April 13 to 21, 2023.

Peter Plumb, 43, of Broadwater Road, Worthing: Fined £40 and must pay £19.10 compensation, £34 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after being found guilty of failing to hand over his ticket for inspection and verification when asked at Aldrington Station on August 26, 2021.

Alec Brazil, 39, of Guildford Road, Rustington: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on August 6, 2020, by failing to attend unpaid work on March 19 and 26, 2022. The community order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a new community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and 100 hours' unpaid work for three charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in East Preston on March 28, 2020.

James Rijn, 38, of The Greenway, Goring: Fined £516 and must pay £206 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on October 13, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Colin Adams, 54, of Victoria Lodge, Victoria Road, Worthing: Fined £293 and must pay £117 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on September 3, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Matt Adamski, 37, of Somerly Gardens, Southwick: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on August 29, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Allison Beardmore, 51, of Goring Road, Goring: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on October 6, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Jamie Binnington, 38, of Wenceling Cottages, Brighton Road, Lancing: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on September 4, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Jose Da Silva Junior, 22, of Watling Court, Butts Road, Southwick: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on December 28, 2022. Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on December 28, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points for each offence and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Junior Decarualho, 51, of Middle Road, Shoreham: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on October 27, 2022. Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on December 2, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points. His driving record was endorsed with six points for each offence and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Danielius Kazlauskas, 27, of Downview Court, Boundary Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over 70mph on the M23 Tilgate Forest on July 7, 2022. Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on October 12, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with a total of nine points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Bogdan Bucur, 23, of Talbot Road, Littlehampton: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on October 4, 2022. Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on January 10, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points for each offence and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Hondas Pavolas, 30, of Brighton Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on August 30, 2022. Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on January 6, 2023. Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on January 6, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points for each offence and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Scott Welch, 54, of Old Fort Road, Shoreham: Fined £333 and must pay £133 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Marine Parade, Brighton, on July 18, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.