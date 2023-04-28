​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from April 24 to 25, 2023.

Jane Adams, 35, of Chesswood Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on February 21, 2023. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Christopher Barber, 35, of Cissbury Avenue, Findon Valley, Fined £146 and must pay £58 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure using a hand-held mobile phone while driving in Terringes Avenue, Worthing, on November 30, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Zachery Colville, 18, of Highdown Avenue, Tarring: Fined £440 and must pay £176 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without reasonable consideration for other persons using that road, in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on November 1, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with five points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Sonja Horton, 82, of Wilmington Court, Bath Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on September 14, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Manuel Cortijo, 45, of Skyline Apartments, The Causeway, Worthing: Fined £129 and must pay £51 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on September 10, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Lenny Kerkhove, 29, of Corbyn Crescent, Shoreham: Fined £136 and must pay £54 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Marine Parade, Brighton, on September 12, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Elaine Perretta, 56, of Cumberland Avenue, Goring: Fined £130 and must pay £52 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without a test certificate in Links Road, Worthing, on September 16, 2022.

Daniel Barrett, 40, of Rosemary Avenue, Steyning: Fined £230 and must pay £92 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving while not wearing an adult belt on the A23 Bolney on September 4, 2022.

Stuart Puddick, 41, of Smugglers Lane, Small Dole: Fined £223 and must pay £89 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A23 Bolney on November 1, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Carly Rich, 25, of Hurstfield, Lancing: Fined £70 and must pay £28 victim surcharge after admitting under the single justice procedure failing to comply with a red traffic light on the A24 Worthing on September 3, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Stephen Blyth, 55, of Palmerston Avenue, Goring: Fined £660 and must pay £352 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance in South Farm Road, Worthing, on November 21, 2022. Fined £220 after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without the correct licence in South Farm Road, Worthing, on November 21, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with eight points and he was disqualified from driving for 24 months due to repeat offending.

Jared Rance, 27, of Grinstead Lane, Lancing: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on October 13, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Kyle Boyd, 35, of Wayside Avenue, Worthing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 150 hours' unpaid work after admitting two charges of breaching a non-molestation order, by sending a message on January 29, 2022, and entering a property from which he was prohibited on January 15, 2022. He must pay £300 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was also given a restraining order.

Kiera Bellas, 18, of Shelley Road, Worthing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Worthing on February 26, 2023. Must pay £50 compensation, £85 costs.

