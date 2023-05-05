​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from April 25 to May 2, 2023.

Lauren Baker, 32, of St Osmund Road, Ferring: Fined £147 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 West Grinstead on February 17, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Lauren Sargent, 35, of Welland Close, Worthing: Fined £153 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 West Grinstead on October 24, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rossanna Connor, 32, of Fellow Gardens, Yapton: Fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting being the person in whose name a vehicle was registered when it did not meet insurance requirements in Bognor Regis on February 9, 2022.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Michael Stevens, 60, of Selden Road, Worthing: Fined £293 and must pay £122.92 back duty, £120 costs, after admitting using a vehicle in Brighton Road, Lancing, on August 28, 2022, without a valid vehicle licence, as the previous licence expired on March 31, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karly Everson, 36, of Byron Road, Worthing: Fined £40 and must pay £79.98 compensation, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting stealing fragrances worth £79.98 from Savers, Worthing, on April 9, 2023. Also admitted possessing 0.5g cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on April 9, 2023, no separate penalty.

Kyle Holman, 18, of Townsend Crescent, Littlehampton: Fined £100 after admitting drug-driving (3.6ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Harwood Road, Littlehampton, on February 3, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £40 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

James Tobin, 38, of Geranium Court, Petunia Grove, Littlehampton: Given a community order and must carry out 180 hours' unpaid work after admitting causing serious injury due to driving without due care and attention in The Street, Rustington, on November 23, 2022. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ricky Heather, 26, of Malthouse Way, Worthing: Fined £304 after admitting drug-driving (10ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Mill Road, Worthing, on December 3, 2022. Must pay £85 costs, £122 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Martyn Taylor, 65, of Chanctonbury Close, Rustington: Fined £163 and must pay £65 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (4.4ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Station Road, Rustington, on January 14, 2023. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.