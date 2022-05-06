George Collier, 29, of Markwick Mews, Worthing, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 160 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Brighton on June 25, 2021. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £150 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Paul Chamberlain, 54, of Lanark House, Pentland Road, Worthing, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after being found guilty of harassment by launching a website and advertising it with numerous stickers, as well as having its name written on the side of a van in Ashington, between March 14 and 18, 2021. He was also fined £120 and must pay £620 costs, £95 victim surcharge. He was given a restraining order and an order was made banning him from Ashington, save from passing through on the A24.

Daniel Goodchild, 26, of Linden Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving dangerously in Wick Parade, Wick Street, Littlehampton, on June 16, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months. He also admitted failing to stop when required by police in Wick Street, Littlehampton, on June 16, 2021; driving without the correct licence and driving without insurance, no separate penalties.

Court results

Taylor Mitten, 19, of Lindum Road, Worthing, was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, two flick knives, in Lindum Road, Worthing, on February 3, 2022. He was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, to run concurrently for importing prohibited weapons, a flick knife, on November 22, 2021, with intent to evade the prohibition. He was fined £50 after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on February 3, 2022.

Chris Hibbert, 31, of Joyce Close, Littlehampton, was fined £292 and must pay £110 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Lyminster Road, Lyminster, on December 26, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.