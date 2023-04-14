​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from April 3 to 12, 2023.

Leanne Cassidy, 43, of Orchard Avenue, Lancing: Fined £99 and must pay £39 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A23 Warninglid on August 22, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Nicholas Dawson, 37, of Boxgrove House, Highfield, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence in East Street, Littlehampton, on December 9, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Bailey Geisdorf, 18, of Edmonton Road, Worthing: Fined £120 and must pay £64 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without insurance in Honeysuckle Lane, High Salvington, on December 5, 2022, and fined £40 after admitting driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Richard Gibb, 63, of John Street, Shoreham: Fined £169 and must pay £67 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, at the junction with Carlton Terrace on August 24, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Dorota Kilar, 25, of Vaughan Court, Amsbridge Crescent, Littlehampton: Fined £120 and must pay £64 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without insurance in Crossbush Lane, Crossbush, on December 18, 2022, and fined £40 after admitting driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Joshua Lomas, 27, of Mendip Road, Worthing: Fined £120 and must pay £64 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without insurance on the A24 Findon Road, Findon, on December 11, 2022, and fined £40 after admitting driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Shadreck Moyo, 68, of Dominion Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on October 3, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Tanya Nunn, 34, of Celadine Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £352 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance on the A27 The Causeway, Arundel, on December 19, 2022, and fined £220 for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Justin Older, 41, of Gratwicke Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on November 29, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Sarah Tate, 30, of Balcombe Avenue, Worthing: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without due care and attention in Goring Way, Worthing, on October 13, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Emil Tonchev, 38, of Ham Way, Worthing: Fined £323 and must pay £129 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A27 Southwick on August 26, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Xander Munday, 20, of Hillside Road, Sompting: Fined £175 and must pay £70 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on August 5, 2022. His driving record was endorsed and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Terry Politano, 39, of Nelson Close, Lancing: Fined £622 and must pay £150 costs, £62 victim surcharge, after admitting harassment, breaching a restraining order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on May 21, 2019, by sending an email on September 19, 2021. He also admitted possessing a small wrap of cannabis, a class B drug, in Lancing on October 20, 2021, no separate penalty.

Paul Gilmartin, 58, of The Strand, Ferring: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £150 compensation, £150 costs, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Ferring on June 14, 2022.

Martina Funke, 49, of Falkland Avenue, Littlehampton: Fined £40 and must pay £82 victim surcharge, £120 costs, after admittting using a television receiver without a licence between June 2 and July 3, 2019.

Katie Holliday, 33, of Angmering Way, Rustington: Fined £830 and must pay £83 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance on the A24 Worthing on September 15, 2021.

Byron Connell, 23, of Old Barns, High Street, Angmering: Fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge after admitting driving over 70mph on the A27 Arundel Road, Binsted, on September 25, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Mark Stuckey, 34, of Newland Road, Worthing: Fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge after admitting being the person in whose name a vehicle was registered when it did not meet insurance requirements in Lancing on January 18, 2022.

Ashley Martin, 41, c/o Worthing Road, Littlehampton: Jailed for a total of 16 weeks after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a PCSO, by beating in South Street, Chichester, on June 7, 2022; using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence in Chichester on June 7, 2022; damaging a window at Manuka Wholefoods, Chichester, on July 6, 2022; causing £1,186 damage to the window of Sweaty Betty, Chichester, on June 7, 2022; damaging a window at Sims Williams, Chichester, on July 15, 2022; causing £300 damage by smashing the glass windscreen of a Stagecoach bus in Chichester on December 2, 2021; causing £292 damage by smashing the passenger side window of a Stagecoach bus in Chichester on December 2, 2021; stealing meat worth £67.73 from Marks & Spencer, Chichester, on June 28, 2022; four charges of breaching a criminal behaviour order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on September 9, 2020, by begging, in Station Road, Bognor Regis, on September 20, 2022, in High Street, Bognor Regis, on October 11, 2022, and in London Road, Bognor Regis, on October 17, 2022, and by remaining outside a shop doorway during hours of business after being asked to leave, preventing access and littering at Sweaty Betty, Chichester, on June 7, 2022; and two charges of failing to surrender to custody, at Worthing Magistrates' Court on July 26 and August 2, 2022.

Clive Mayhew, 62, c/o Marine Place, Worthing: Fined £50 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on January 12, 2022, by being drunk in a public place in Field Place Parade, Worthing, on April 10, 2023.

Alice Trigg, 23, of Cranworth Road, Worthing: Fined £200 and must pay £50 compensation after admitting assault by beating in Morrisons, Worthing, on February 24, 2023. Fined £133 and must pay £85 costs, £133 victim surcharge, after admitting stealing a quantity of items from Morrisons, Worthing, on February 24, 2023.

Stacy Wilkinson, 36, of Orme Close, Lancing: Six-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Shoreham between February 25 and 27, 2022.

Dylan Jewitt, 19, of Rowlands Road, Worthing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on March 5, 2023. Must pay £300 compensation, £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

James Wells, 47, of Byron Road, Worthing: Six-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Worthing Hospital A&E on March 25, 2023.

Lewis Buckland, 26, of Esmonde Close, Littlehampton: Fined £768 after admitting drink-driving (48ug/l alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Finisterre Way, Littlehampton, on March 25, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £307 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 38 months.

Nicholas Humphreys, 36, of Ashdown Road, Worthing: Fined £600 and must pay £50 compensation after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Worthing on April 30, 2022.

