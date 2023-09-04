​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from August 18 to 27, 2023.

Seyed Vijavieh, 50, of Marine Parade, Worthing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (not less than 195ug/l cocaine) on the A259 Southwick on May 29, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 48 months. Also admitted drug-driving (more than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A259 Southwick on May 29, 2023, no separate penalty.

Amy Luddington, 44, of Church Street, Littlehampton: Fined £80 and must pay £64 victim surcharge after admitting driving over 70mph on the A27 Hangleton on October 5, 2022. Fined £80 after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Marine Parade, Brighton, on October 21, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with a total of six points.

Luke Chandler, 28, of Rochester Close, Durrington: Fined £100 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistates' Court on December 1, 2020, by failing to attend unpaid work on April 19 and May 28, 2023.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Adrian Worrall, of Rose Court, Seamill Park Crescent, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Kalvin Sanders, 31, of Westlake Gardens, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Katsamba Tatenda, of Daisy Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Mark Cole, 43, of Maybridge Crescent, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Andreea-Mihaela Odochianu, 29, of Church Walk, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Jimmy McBride, of Chesswood Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Simon Connor, 49, of Ace House, Bridge Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £617.50 back duty, £85 costs, for using or keeping a motor vehicle, failing to comply with an off-road notification.

Emma Bast, 47, of Varey Road, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £120 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.

Gerard Madden, of Stone Lane, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £48.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Milev Valev, of Crescent Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £1.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

John Allen, 46, of Oaksheath Gardens, Worthing: Fined £40 and must pay £100 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Darryn Butcher, 55, of Tarring Road, Worthing: Fined £147 and must pay £100 costs, £59 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Pat Yates, of Grand Avenue, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Steven Purcell, 46, of Loose Lane, Sompting: Fined £147 and must pay £100 costs, £59 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Tobiaz Douthwaite, of Vincent Close, Lancing: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Lee Jenkins, of Cowley Drive, Lancing: Fined £220 and must pay £53.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Luke Purcell, of Boundstone Close, Lancing: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Graham Jennings, 79, of Church Street, Shoreham: Fined £147 and must pay £100 costs, £59 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Naimo Ng, of Downland Avenue, Southwick: Fined £220 and must pay £45 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Kia Smith, 26, of Bignor Walk, Greenfields, Littlehampton: Fined £115 and must pay £120 costs, £46 victim surcharge, after admitting using / installing a television set without a licence.

Lewis Watts, 36, of Fircroft Crescent, Rustington: Fined £220 and must pay £24.17 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Tracey Richardson, of Cornwall Road, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Jair Zenelatto, of Blackbourne Chase, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Gary Collins, of Allangate Drive, Rustington: Fined £440 and must pay £100 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Cosmin Ungureanu, 33, of Elm Grove Road, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.