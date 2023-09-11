Victoria Smith, 29, of Clifton Road, Littlehampton: Jailed for 10 weeks after admitting calling Sussex Police, conveying a threat with intent to cause distress or anxiety, in Church Lane, Malling, on August 30, 2023. Jailed for 26 weeks to run consecutively after admitting possessing an offensive weapon, an uncapped razor blade, in a public place at the probation service in Littlehampton on August 30, 2023. Jailed for four weeks to run concurrently and must pay £75 compensation after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating at the probation service in Littlehampton, on August 30, 2023. Jailed for four weeks to run concurrently and must pay £75 compensation after admitting a second charge of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating at the probation service in Littlehampton on August 30, 2023. Jailed for four weeks to run concurrently and must pay £75 compensation after admitting a third charge of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating at the probation service in Littlehampton on August 30, 2023. Jailed for four weeks to run concurrently and must pay £75 compensation after admitting a third charge of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating at Worthing Custody Centre on August 30, 2023. Jailed for four weeks to run concurrently and must pay £75 compensation after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Clifton Road, Worthing, on August 6, 2023.