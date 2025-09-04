The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from August 27 to September 1, 2025.

Evan Bankhead, 21, of Franklin Road, Shoreham: Community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Franklin Road, Shoreham Must pay £85 and disqualified from driving for 21 months. Also admitted driving while not wearing a seat belt and driving without insurance, no separate penalties.

Gary Parsons, 48, of The Oval, Findon: Six-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting criminal damage to a mobility scooter in Worthing on November 29, 2024.

Dylan Hampson, 48, of Mendip Road, Worthing: 13 concurrent 16-week prison sentences, suspended for 24 months, with drug rehabilitation and rehabilitation activity requirements, after admitting 13 charges of theft from a shop, stealing laundry products worth £77 from The Co-op, Manor Parade, Worthing, on March 19, 2025; steak worth £60 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on June 26, 2025; meat worth £65 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on July 7, 2025; meat and detergent worth £100 from The Co-op, Ham Road, Worthing, on July 13, 2025; laundry items worth £58 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on July 14, 2025; meat and drinks worth £57.35 from The Co-op, Manor Parade, Worthing, on July 14, 2025; meat worth £138.50 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on July 30, 2025; various grocery items worth £38.10 from The Co-op, Manor Parade, Worthing, on July 31, 2025; various grocery items worth £78.15 from The Co-op, Manor Parade, Worthing, on August 3, 2025; food and cleaning items worth £24 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on August 7, 2025; a basket full of grocery items worth £40.70 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on August 8, 2025; meat and other groceries worth £94 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on August 10, 2025; and packs of batteries worth £34.50 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on August 14, 2025. Three-year Criminal Behaviour Order banning entry to any Co-op, Sainsbury's and Sainsbury's Local in Sussex, and must pay a total of £975.30 compensation.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Mark Coop, 37, of Ringmer Road, Worthing: Fined £100 and must pay £85 costs after admitting threatening to damage property, by telling a police sergeant and detention officer he would smash the windows at Worthing Custody Centre if released on August 30, 2025.

Matt Coughlan, 28, of Hawthorn Road, Littlehampton: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in East Preston with two others on May 29, 2022, with intent to supply. Must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Daniel Howlett-Aston, 35, of Worthing Road, East Preston: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in East Preston with two others on May 29, 2022, with intent to supply. Must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Harry Cuthbert, 22, of Roman Way, Southwick: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in East Preston with two others on May 29, 2022, with intent to supply. Must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.