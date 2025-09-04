HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from August 27 to September 1, 2025
Evan Bankhead, 21, of Franklin Road, Shoreham: Community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Franklin Road, Shoreham Must pay £85 and disqualified from driving for 21 months. Also admitted driving while not wearing a seat belt and driving without insurance, no separate penalties.
Gary Parsons, 48, of The Oval, Findon: Six-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting criminal damage to a mobility scooter in Worthing on November 29, 2024.
Dylan Hampson, 48, of Mendip Road, Worthing: 13 concurrent 16-week prison sentences, suspended for 24 months, with drug rehabilitation and rehabilitation activity requirements, after admitting 13 charges of theft from a shop, stealing laundry products worth £77 from The Co-op, Manor Parade, Worthing, on March 19, 2025; steak worth £60 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on June 26, 2025; meat worth £65 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on July 7, 2025; meat and detergent worth £100 from The Co-op, Ham Road, Worthing, on July 13, 2025; laundry items worth £58 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on July 14, 2025; meat and drinks worth £57.35 from The Co-op, Manor Parade, Worthing, on July 14, 2025; meat worth £138.50 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on July 30, 2025; various grocery items worth £38.10 from The Co-op, Manor Parade, Worthing, on July 31, 2025; various grocery items worth £78.15 from The Co-op, Manor Parade, Worthing, on August 3, 2025; food and cleaning items worth £24 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on August 7, 2025; a basket full of grocery items worth £40.70 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on August 8, 2025; meat and other groceries worth £94 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on August 10, 2025; and packs of batteries worth £34.50 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on August 14, 2025. Three-year Criminal Behaviour Order banning entry to any Co-op, Sainsbury's and Sainsbury's Local in Sussex, and must pay a total of £975.30 compensation.
Mark Coop, 37, of Ringmer Road, Worthing: Fined £100 and must pay £85 costs after admitting threatening to damage property, by telling a police sergeant and detention officer he would smash the windows at Worthing Custody Centre if released on August 30, 2025.
Matt Coughlan, 28, of Hawthorn Road, Littlehampton: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in East Preston with two others on May 29, 2022, with intent to supply. Must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.
Daniel Howlett-Aston, 35, of Worthing Road, East Preston: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in East Preston with two others on May 29, 2022, with intent to supply. Must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.
Harry Cuthbert, 22, of Roman Way, Southwick: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in East Preston with two others on May 29, 2022, with intent to supply. Must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.