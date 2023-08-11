Michael Rowe, 39, of South Terrace, Littlehampton: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after being found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Warwick Street, Worthing, on October 23, 2022. Admitted failing to comply with a community protection notice by having an open vessel of alcohol, being in a state of drunkenness in public and acting in a manner likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Warwick Street, Worthing, on October 23, 2022.

Nicholas Humphreys, 36, of Ashdown Road, Worthing: Given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting harassment without violence, attending the victim's workplace in Worthing on several occasions between August 2022 and January 2023. Given a 16-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on October 8, 2022. Given a ten-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Worthing on May 27, 2023. Given an eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting sending an electronic message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character in Worthing on January 31, 2023. Must pay £100 compensation after admitting criminal damage to a mobile phone in Worthing on October 8, 2022. Must pay £100 costs, £50 compensation, given a restraining order and ordered not to go to Warwick Street, Worthing, before August 8, 2025. Also admitted being drunk and disorderly in Marine Parade, Worthing, on May 27, 2023, and resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Worthing on May 27, 2023, no separate penalties.