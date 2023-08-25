​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from August 6 to 23, 2023.

Jack Stiles, 32, of Queens Road, Worthing: Fined £40 and must pay £33.34 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Yildiray Bahur, of Victoria Road, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £60 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tallula Desjarlais, 18, of River Close, Shoreham: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Michelle Gunne, 34, of Hillrise Avenue, Sompting: Fined £440 and must pay £120 costs, £176 victim surcharge, after admitting using or installing a television set without a licence.

Norman Nesbitt, of Ryebank Caravan Site, Bilsham Road, Yapton: Fined £220 and must pay £77.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Natalie Derbyshire, 38, of Pearson Road, Arundel: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (26ug/l cocaine) on the A556 at Tabley, Knutsford, on May 22, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also admitted drug-driving (more than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A556 at Tabley, Knutsford, on May 22, 2023, no separate penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Bartholemew, 28, of Priory Field, Upper Beeding: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a total of £150 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating at Worthing Hospital on May 21, 2023; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, at Worthing Hospital on May 21, 2023. Also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, no separate penalty.

Tyrone Poulter, 35, of Pound Lane, Upper Beeding: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on October 18, 2022. He was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Promise Benebo, 34, of Angola Road, Worthing: Fined £261 and must pay £104 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without insurance in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on January 22, 2023. He was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Lewis Stoner, 33, of Paddock Place, Soldiers Field Lane, Findon: Fined £359 and must pay £153.75 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.Levent Uyar, 51, of Victoria Park Gardens, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £58.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Goodman, 68, of Gordon Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £3.34 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Steven Gardner, 55, of Warnes, Steyne Gardens, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £50.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.