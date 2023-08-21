​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from August 7 to 16, 2023.

Shauna Bennett, 27, of Church Street, Littlehampton: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £120 after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on June 4, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Lee Smith, 39, of Rainbow Square, Shoreham: Fined £650 and must pay £100 compensation, £310 costs, £65 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Shoreham between February 25 and 27, 2022.

Yousef Maizi, 47, of Wick Farm Road, Littlehampton: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, must carry out 120 hours' unpaid work and pay £114 victim surcharge, £620 costs, after being found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of urine for laboratory test when required at Worthing Custody Centre on February 2, 2021. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Fined £80 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Winton Place, Worthing, on November 12, 2020.

Jamie Edwards, 38, of Arundel Road, High Salvington: Fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on July 16, 2019, by failing to report for appointments on April 25 and May 5, 2023.

Luke Carrington, 25, of Ringmer Road, Worthing: Community order and must carry out 40 hours' unpaid work after admitting three charges of driving while unfit through drugs (5.9ug/l Delta-9-THC, more than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine and 51ug/l cocaine) at South Terminal, M23 Gatwick, on April 13, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Brian Brymer, 48, of Queen Street, Littlehampton: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (740ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Connaught Road, Littlehampton, on March 5, 2023. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Nicholas Turner, 49, of Rowlands Road, Worthing: Community order and must carry out 150 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on June 25, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 30 months.