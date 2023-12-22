HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from December 15 to 18, 2023
Zac Brazill, 26, of Pengelly Gardens, Littlehampton: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on October 17, 2023, by failing to attend unpaid work on November 2 and 6, 2023. The order was varied to include an additional ten hours' unpaid work.
Tommy Sime, 18, of Western Place, Worthing: Fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on September 21, 2023, by failing to attend unpaid work on November 1 and 8, 2023.
Kyle Boyd, 35, of Howard Street, Worthing: Fined £320 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on March 24, 2023, by failing to attend unpaid work on September 10 and October 29, 2023.
Faith Mason, 20, of Southey Road, Worthing: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on August 1, 2023, by failing to attend unpaid work on November 7, 8 and 14, 2023.