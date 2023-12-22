​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from December 15 to 18, 2023.

Zac Brazill, 26, of Pengelly Gardens, Littlehampton: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on October 17, 2023, by failing to attend unpaid work on November 2 and 6, 2023. The order was varied to include an additional ten hours' unpaid work.

Tommy Sime, 18, of Western Place, Worthing: Fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on September 21, 2023, by failing to attend unpaid work on November 1 and 8, 2023.

Kyle Boyd, 35, of Howard Street, Worthing: Fined £320 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on March 24, 2023, by failing to attend unpaid work on September 10 and October 29, 2023.

Worthing Magistrates' Court