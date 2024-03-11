Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mindaugas Slepetis, 33, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton: 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (124mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Surrey Street, Littlehampton, on February 21, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 30 months.

David Collins, 63, of The Street, Clapham: Fined £120 after admitting driving while disqualified in Dappers Lane, Angmering, on September 15, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 35 months. Also admitted riving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Andrew Arnold, 56, of Seaview Court, Bath Road, Worthing: Fined £240 and must pay £96 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on November 17, 2022. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Nichola Salvato, 52, of Newham Close, Steyning: Community order and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham, on January 17, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for six months. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Taylor Jehuappiah, 24, of Clements Court, Ravens Road, Shoreham: Community order with 30-day Thinking Skills programme and rehabilitation activity requirements and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting four charges of criminal damage, to a pram, a Ring doorbell and a bedroom window in Hurstpierpoint on December 15, 2023, and a custody mobile phone at Crawley Custody Centre on December 16, 2023; driving while disqualified in Willow Way, Hurstpierpoint on December 15, 2023; sending text messages conveying a threat to cause distress and anxiety in Hurstpierpoint on December 15, 2023; using violence to secure entry to premises, breaking and climbing through a living room window known entry was opposed in Hurstpierpoint on December 15, 2023; assaulting an emergency worker by beating, a police officer, in Hurstpierpoint on December 15, 2023. Fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance in Willow Way, Hurstpierpoint, on December 15, 2023. Fined £80 after admitting possessing 1g of cannabis and cannabis resin, a class B drug, in Hurstpierpoint on December 15, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for seven months. Also admitted failing to produce an insurance certificate when required by Sussex Police in Hurstpierpoint on December 15, 2023, no separate penalty.

Ben Murray, formerly Makriel, 40, of Windroos Drive, Littlehampton: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £150 compensation, £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker by beating, a police officer, in Littlehampton on January 5, 2024. Also admitted obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty in Littlehampton on January 5, 2024, no separate penalty.

Craig Baker, 36, of The Poplars, Littlehampton: Community order with 100-day alcohol abstinence and rehabilitation activity requirements and must carry out 150 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Rustington on May 26, 2023. Must pay £250 compensation, £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Glyn Leverton, 70, of Queens Road, Worthing: Two 12-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 150 hours' unpaid work after admitting making 160 category C indecent images of a child on April 11, 2023; and making one category B indecent image of a child on April 11, 2023. Sexual harm prevention order and requirement to register with Worthing Police Station for seven years.

Simon Dyer, 55, of Broadwater Street West, Worthing: Fined £230 and must pay £92 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A283 Lower Street, Pulborough, on June 26, 2023. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Kerry Thomson, 55, of Links Road, Worthing: Fined £100 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on June 30, 2023. Driving record endorsed with three points.

David Hickmore, 73, of Arun Lodge, Arun Close, Durrington: Community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, in Brighton on October 1, 2022. Must pay £375 compensation, £85 costs.

Michael Stanley, 33, of Charnwood Court, Farncombe Road, Worthing: Six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with nine-month drug rehabilitation and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirements after admitting possessing a folding pocket knife in a public place in Lower Promenade, Grand Parade, Eastbourne, on May 27, 2023. Four concurrent six-month prison sentences, suspended for 18 months, three for theft of candles and toiletries from Superdrug, Eastbourne, £101.96 worth on February 26, 2023; £140.93 worth on March 6, 2023; and £280.35 worth on March 6, 2023; and theft of beauty products and milkshake worth £28.20 from Co-op, Lancing, on August 29, 2023. Also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on December 19, 2023, no separate penalty.

Lewis Fogden, 22, of Lake Lane, Barnham: 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting driving while disqualified on the A264 Faygate on July 28, 2023. Must pay £300 costs and was disqualified from driving for six months. Also fined £200 after admitting driving without insurance.

David Kulis, 23, of Burnham Avenue, Bognor Regis: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Rustington on June 18, 2023; stealing alcohol and household products worth £87 from Sainsbury's, Rustington, on June 18, 2023; and going equipped for theft, having a multi-tool and lage magnet in Rustington on June 18, 2023. Must pay a total of £200 compensation, £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Ben Dillon, 33, of Cambourne Court, Shelley Road, Worthing: 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting stealing laundry products from Budgens, Worthing, on March 27, 2023. Five 12-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing coffee worth £139 from Morrisons, Broadwater, on September 27, 2023; food worth £63 from Co-op Plaza Parade, Worthing, on August 27, 2023; coffee worth £140 from Co-op South Street, Tarring, on July 25, 2023; perfume worth £500 from The Perfume Shop, Worthing, on October 26, 2023; and good worth £100 from Co-op Plaza Parade, Worthing, on September 25, 2023.

Charles Hicks-Magee, 36, of Loveys Road, Yapton: Community order with six-month drug rehabilitation and 30-day rehabilitation activity requirements after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on April 30, 2023. Must pay £150 costs, £115 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for three years.

Jordan Fairbairn, 28, of Butcher Close, Angmering: 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting harassment, putting in fear of violence, by sending multiple abusive and threatening messages over November 18 and 19, 2023. Concurrent 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting sending three messages that were grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing on December 28, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge and was also given a restraining order.

Lyndon Charman, 21, of Chant Grove, Angmering: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a total of £650 compensation after admitting criminal damage to glasses in Horsham on March 4, 2024; assault by beating in Horsham on March 4, 2024; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Horsham on March 4, 2024.

Kevin Stubbs, 40, of Bramley Way, Angmering: Fined £518 and must pay £110 costs, £207 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over 70mph on the M23 Tilgate Forest on June 29, 2023. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Sean Rheault, 27, of Albert Road, Littlehampton: Fined £330 and must pay £85 costs, £133 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (368ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A259 ferring on October 21, 2023. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Vincent Lee, 52, of South Terrace, Littlehampton: Must pay £196.88 compensation after admitting criminal damage to a glass window pane on a front door belonging to Arun District Council in Yapton on October 19, 2023.