Aiden Graves, 25, of St Flora's Road, Littlehampton: Given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting drug-driving (91ug/l cocaine) in Ford Lane, Ford, on May 26, 2023. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also admitted driving without insurance and driving without the correct licences, no separate penalties. Fined £20 after admitting failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to report for planned office visits on December 27, 2023, and January 3, 10 and 31, 2024. Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on October 31, 2023, by failing to attend planned office visits on December 27, 2023, and January 3, 10 and 31, 2024. The community order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement for drug-driving (37ug/l cocaine) on the A259 Bognor Road, Chichester, on May 2, 2023; and an eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for drug-driving (not less than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A259 Bognor Road, Chichester, on May 2, 2023.

Adam Gibbs, 32, of Chesterfield Road, Worthing: Jailed for eight weeks after admitting stealing goods worth £38 from Co-op, Test Road, Sompting, on January 25, 2024. Jailed for eight weeks to run consecutively after admitting assault in Sompting on February 4, 2024. Jailed for two weeks to run consecutively after admitting failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to report for planned appointments on October 16, 23 and 30, 2023, and failing to maintain contact since October 18, 2023. Given nine eight-week concurrent prison sentences after admitting stealing alcohol and meat worth £37.50 from Co-op, South Street, Tarring, on November 10, 2023; stealing beef, gammon and prosecco worth £46.10 from Co-op, Worthing, on November 27, 2023; stealing meat worth £36.60 from Co-op, Worthing, on November 29, 2023; stealing meat worth £27 from Co-op, South Street, Tarring, on December 9, 2023; stealing meat worth £61.38 from Budgens, Worthing, on December 18, 2023; stealing meat worth £27.54 from Budgens, Worthing, on January 4, 2024; stealing drill bits worth £129.95 from Robert Dyas, Worthing, on January 22, 2024; stealing consumable items worth £160.08 from Co-op, North Road, Lancing, on January 25, 2024; and stealing goods worth £100 from Co-op, Test Road, Sompting, on February 4, 2024.

Nicholas Martello, 45, of Arundel Road, Littlehampton: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £360 compensation after admitting criminal damage to the wing mirror of a van in Littlehampton on April 6, 2023.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Dean Collender, 38, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton: Fined £193 and must pay £77 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on November 12, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.