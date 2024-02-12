Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Maison Callaway, 26, of South Terrace, Littlehampton: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance on the A259, Littlehampton, on July 5, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Jessica Godman, 34, of Shooting Field, Steyning: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on September 5, 2023. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kingsley Gray, 26, of Farnefold Road, Steyning: Fined £100 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 50mph speed limit on the A27 Kingston on July 9, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Lee Hall, 58, of Rooks Acre Cottages, West Street, Sompting: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty of driving on the A259 Shoreham while not wearing an adult seat belt on June 27, 2023.

Tracey Martell, 58, Coombe Rise, Findon Valley: Fined £100 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Broadbridge Heath on August 2, 2023. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Robin Moorey, 57, of Golden Acre, Kingston: Fined £666 and must pay £266 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Broadbridge Heath on August 2, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Peters, 41, of Shepherds Mead, Findon Valley: Fined £666 and must pay £266 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Gatwick Road, Crawley, on August 2, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Mark Price, 56, of Purbeck Place, Littlehampton: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Fleming Way, Crawley, on July 4, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Simon Shirley, 63, of Warren Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on September 6, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Jonathan Edwards, 35, of North Street, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on July 11, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Francis, 65, of Adur View, Church Street, Shoreham: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on July 27, 2023. Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on July 31, 2023. Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on August 6, 2023. Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on August 21, 2023. Fined £440 and must pay £176 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on September 6, 2023. His driving licence was endorsed and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Jason Jobson, 48, of Broadwater Hall, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on June 16, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Owen Smith, 30, of Oaksheath Gardens, Durrington: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on June 2, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Jodie Dawkins, 30, of South Street, Lancing: Community order with drug rehabilitation and rehabilitation activity requirements after admitting stealing items worth £45.20 from Co-op, Lancing, on August 29, 2023. Also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on December 19, 2023, no separate penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mario Sabino, 57, of Selden Road, Worthing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting two charges of failing to stop after an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle in The Steyne, Worthing, on September 24, 2022; failing to stop after an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle in Church Walk, Worthing, on September 24, 2022; and drink-driving (171mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Park Road, Worthing, on September 24, 2022. Also admitted driving without due care and attention in Brighton Road, Worthing, on September 24, 2022, and driving a vehicle without a valid test certificate, no separate penalty.

Jamie Howard, 42, of Fittleworth Close, Worthing: Given a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting obtaining an element of Universal Credit dishonestly by making a false representation to the DWP in Worthing on May 19, 2020; 24-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 24 weeks, after admitting possessing a false tenancy agreement for a flat in Worthing for use in connection with fraud on May 27, 2020; and a 24-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting dishonestly failing to promptly notify the DWP of a change in circumstances, namely moving out of accommodation and receiving Housing Benefit for another property, between December 1, 2020, and January 12, 2023. Must pay £128 victim surcharge, £85 costs.