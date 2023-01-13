The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from January 4 to 11, 2023.

Richard Hollington, 30, of Durrington Gardens, The Causeway, Worthing: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting drug-driving (372ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Broad Street, Cuckfield, on March 23, 2022. He was fined £69 after admitting driving without insurance. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for three years. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Adrian Allday, 57, of Thomson Close, Durrington: Fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of using a vehicle on which not every stop lamp was in good working order in Northbrook Recreation Ground, Worthing, on May 16, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan Boskovic, 34, of The Old Warehouse, Nursery Lane, Worthing: Fined £107 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in West Parade, Worthing, on May 16, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cory Branton-Speak, 50, of Meadow Park, East Preston: Fined £476 and must pay £47 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on May 20, 2022. His driving recored was endorsed with four points.

David Carmichael, 44, of Wiston Avenue, Tarring: Fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on May 28, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Thurgood, of Corbyn Crescent, Shoreham: Fined £440 and must pay £118.34 vehicle excise back duty, £120 costs, after being found guilty of using or keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence in Old Shoreham Road, Lancing, on June 8, 2022. The previous licence expired on January 31, 2022.

Scott Stemp, 30, of Older Way, Angmering: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Littlehampton on October 10, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Mitchell, 44, of Hamilton Mews, Cokeham Road, Sompting: Fined £120 after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A27 Southwick on September 19, 2022. Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £112 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without insurance. Fined £40 after admitting failing to co-operate with a preliminary roadside drug wipe on the A27 Southwick on September 19, 2022. He also admitted driving a vehicle without a valid MOT certificate, no separate penalty.

Liam Reilly, 43, of Kingfisher Drive, Littlehampton: Fined £120 and must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on August 16, 2022. Given a six-month conditional discharge after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Littlehampton on August 16, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tayo Harvey, 18, of Clifton Road, Littlehampton: Given a community order and must carry out 250 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Bognor Regis on August 14, 2021.

Tayo Harvey, 18, of Monterey Gardens, Bognor Regis: Given a community order and must carry out 250 hours' unpaid work after admitting having a folding pocket knife in a public place at Glamis Court, Glamis Street, Bognor Regis, without good reason on February 4, 2022. He also admitted possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on January 27, 2022, no separate penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellvie Barnard, 22, of Highfield Road, Tarring: Given a community order and must carry out 54 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (91mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Wallace Avenue, Worthing, on July 15, 2022. She must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Nathan Goodban, 21, of Melville Way, Worthing: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (2.3ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Terringes Avenue, Worthing, on June 27, 2022. Fined £80 after admitting driving without insurance. He must pay £85 costs, £80 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniele Cornacchia, 48, of Sheep Fold Avenue, Rustington: Fined £526 after admitting drug-driving (2.3ug/l Delta-9-THC) in South Farm Road, Worthing, on August 7, 2022. She must pay £85 costs, £210 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Lenny Kerkhove, 28, of Corbyn Crescent, Shoreham: Fined £409 after admitting drink-driving (52mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Southwick Street, Southwick, on December 18, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £164 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Heather, 25, of Avondale Close, Goring: Fined £480 and must pay £85 costs, £192 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Goring Road, Goring, on December 17, 2022.

Honeysuckle Weeks, 43, of Byworth: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (78mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Maltravers Street, Arundel, on November 28, 2022. She must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad