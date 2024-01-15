HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from January 4 to 11, 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chantal Sanders, 56, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £85 costs, £41.25 vehicle excise back duty after admitting keeping an unlicensed vehicle in Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, on November 16, 2022. The previous licence expired on August 31, 2022.
Craig Junor, 36, of Priory Field, Upper Beeding: Jailed for 24 weeks after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Pulborough on November 21, 2022. Must pay £100 compensation, £620 costs, £154 victim surcharge, after admitting criminal damage to a Saxon Weald meter cupboard to the value of £100. A restraining order was also made.
Louis Day, 20, of Downsway, Southwick: Community order with 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (56mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) and driving while disqualified in Downsway, Southwick, on December 29, 2023. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also admitted using a vehicle without insurance, no separate penalty.
Joseph Murray, 27, of Grover Avenue, Lancing: Fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on February 27, 2023, by failing to attend a planned office appointment on December 20, 2023. The order was amended by extending the compliance date to April 30, 2024.
Joseph Onipede, of Bramley Road, Worthing: Fined £433 and must pay £85 costs, £130. 84 vehicle excise back duty, after admitting keeping an unlicensed vehicle in Bramley Road, Worthing, on July 7, 2022. The previous licence expired on October 31, 2022.
Anastasia Purcell, 21, of Loose Lane, Sompting: Fined £66 and must pay £8.90 compensation, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting entering a train at Worthing for the purpose of travelling without having a valid ticket on June 30, 2021.