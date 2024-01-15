​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from January 4 to 11, 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chantal Sanders, 56, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £85 costs, £41.25 vehicle excise back duty after admitting keeping an unlicensed vehicle in Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, on November 16, 2022. The previous licence expired on August 31, 2022.

Craig Junor, 36, of Priory Field, Upper Beeding: Jailed for 24 weeks after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Pulborough on November 21, 2022. Must pay £100 compensation, £620 costs, £154 victim surcharge, after admitting criminal damage to a Saxon Weald meter cupboard to the value of £100. A restraining order was also made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louis Day, 20, of Downsway, Southwick: Community order with 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (56mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) and driving while disqualified in Downsway, Southwick, on December 29, 2023. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also admitted using a vehicle without insurance, no separate penalty.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Joseph Murray, 27, of Grover Avenue, Lancing: Fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on February 27, 2023, by failing to attend a planned office appointment on December 20, 2023. The order was amended by extending the compliance date to April 30, 2024.

Joseph Onipede, of Bramley Road, Worthing: Fined £433 and must pay £85 costs, £130. 84 vehicle excise back duty, after admitting keeping an unlicensed vehicle in Bramley Road, Worthing, on July 7, 2022. The previous licence expired on October 31, 2022.