​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from July 10 to 18, 2023.

Victoria Smith, 29, of Clifton Road, Littlehampton: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Foxwood Avenue, Angmering, on January 27, 2023; possessing a blade, namely a razor, in Littlehampton on March 20, 2023; resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Littlehampton on March 20, 2023; sending a telephone message by electronic communication that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character in Littlehampton on March 18, 2023; and causing phone calls to be sent to the police that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character in Littlehampton on April 21, 2023. Must pay £150 compensation, £114 victim surcharge. Also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, no separate penalty.

Tony Merrett, 40, of Lyminster Road, Littlehampton: Six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with nine-month drug rehabilitation and rehabilitation activity requirements, after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Chichester on November 18, 2022. Two-month concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Potters Mead, Littlehampton, on July 16, 2023. Also admitted stealing 12 meat items worth £76.80 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on July 1, 2023; stealing a bottle of alcohol and three meat items worth £52.20 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on June 30, 2023; and resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Potters Mead, Littlehampton, on July 16, 2023, no separate penalties. Must pay a total of £304 compensation.

Joshua Hansford, 25, of Chester Avenue, Worthing: 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months, with six-month alcohol treatment and rehabilitation activity requirements, and must carry out 130 hours' unpaid work, after admitting drink-driving (148mg of alcohol) in Goring Road, Goring, on July 15, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also admitted driving without the correct licence and without insurance, no separate penalties.

Worthing Magistrates' Court