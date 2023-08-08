​​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from July 16 to August 3, 2023.

Katie Ghirton, 39, of Butler Court, Littlehampton Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using a television set without a licence.

Hossein Sadeghpour, of Downsway, Southwick: Fined £220 and must pay £60 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Jodie Brehaut, 31, of Linden Road, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using a television set without a licence.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Elaine Tizzard, 50, of Roundstone Drive, East Preston: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using a television set without a licence.

Lavinia Newlands, 67, of Church Street, Amberley: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to identify a driver when required. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Hayley Stone, 42, of Byron Road, Worthing: Given 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement, and must pay £100 compensation, after being found guilty of stealing an electric scooter worth £250 in Littlehampton on August 15, 2022. Given two 12-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing food worth £38 from The Co-op, Field Place, on February 23, 2023; and stealing food worth £24.90 from Tesco Express, Dominion Road, Worthing, on April 28, 2023.

Hayley Stone, 42, of Maxwell Road, Littlehampton: Given four 12-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, after admitting making off without payment for a £25 taxi journey in Chapel Road, Worthing, on February 14, 2023; stealing items worth £75.94 from Hanwells, Broadwater, on June 6, 2023; stealing shoes worth £115 in Ivy Arch Road, Worthing, on July 13, 2023; and stealing groceries worth £84.65 from The Co-op, Sompting, on June 8, 2023.

Bryan Brown, 46, of Rowlands Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £73.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Zaire Taylor, 36, of Brighton Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £45 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Ion Zavelca, 26, of Littlehampton Road, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £110 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Martyn Crowley, of South Farm Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £72.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Jade Gilmartin, of Becket Buildings, Littlehampton Road, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £67.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Antony Baker, of Marine Crescent, Goring: Fined £147 and must pay £100 costs, £59 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Malcolm Willis, of Newland Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £105 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Elizabeth Malkham, of Roedean Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £41.25 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Alessandro Redoglio, of Heene Court Mansions, Heene Terrace, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £36.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Logan Kemp-Potter, of Durston House, Chesterfield Road, Goring: Fined £440 and must pay £96.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Mark Alexander, of The Strand, Goring: Fined £220 and must pay £36.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Richard Cathery, of St Michael's Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £5 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Kenneth Davis, of Canberra Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £44.17 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Ben Routledge, of Brighton Road, Shoreham: Fined £220 and must pay £98.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Joy Banfield, 59, of Palmer Road, Angmering: Fined £220 and must pay £36.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Elizabeth Chapman, 35, of South Terrace, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using a television set without a licence.

Michael Gooding, 30, of Eden Court, Gratwicke Drive, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £72.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Florin Ianau, of Dingley Road, Rustington: Fined £220 and must pay £33.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Kim Palmer, 52, of Windroos Drive, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using a television set without a licence.

Daniel Brown, 46, of Trinity Way, Littlehampton: Fined £440 and must pay £120 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for using a television set without a licence.

Peter Balchin, 66, of Shooting Field, Steyning: Fined £196 after admitting driving without insurance in Shooting Field, Steyning, on July 14, 2023. Fined £65 after admitting using a vehicle without a valid test certificate in Shooting Field, Steyning, on July 14, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £104 victim surcharge, and the driving record was endorsed with eight points.

Victoria Smith, 29, of Clifton Road, Littlehampton: Eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by spitting in her face at Worthing Custody Centre on July 30, 2023. Four-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting a second charge of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by spitting in her face at Worthing Custody Centre on July 30, 2023. Four-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by spitting in her face in Clifton Road, Littlehampton, on July 30, 2023. Must pay a total of £200 compensation. Also admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place in Clifton Road, Littlehampton, on July 30, 2023, no separate penalty.