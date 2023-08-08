Katie Ghirton, 39, of Butler Court, Littlehampton Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using a television set without a licence.
Hossein Sadeghpour, of Downsway, Southwick: Fined £220 and must pay £60 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Jodie Brehaut, 31, of Linden Road, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using a television set without a licence.
Elaine Tizzard, 50, of Roundstone Drive, East Preston: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using a television set without a licence.
Lavinia Newlands, 67, of Church Street, Amberley: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to identify a driver when required. Disqualified from driving for six months.
Hayley Stone, 42, of Byron Road, Worthing: Given 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement, and must pay £100 compensation, after being found guilty of stealing an electric scooter worth £250 in Littlehampton on August 15, 2022. Given two 12-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing food worth £38 from The Co-op, Field Place, on February 23, 2023; and stealing food worth £24.90 from Tesco Express, Dominion Road, Worthing, on April 28, 2023.
Hayley Stone, 42, of Maxwell Road, Littlehampton: Given four 12-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, after admitting making off without payment for a £25 taxi journey in Chapel Road, Worthing, on February 14, 2023; stealing items worth £75.94 from Hanwells, Broadwater, on June 6, 2023; stealing shoes worth £115 in Ivy Arch Road, Worthing, on July 13, 2023; and stealing groceries worth £84.65 from The Co-op, Sompting, on June 8, 2023.
Bryan Brown, 46, of Rowlands Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £73.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Zaire Taylor, 36, of Brighton Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £45 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Ion Zavelca, 26, of Littlehampton Road, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £110 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Martyn Crowley, of South Farm Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £72.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Jade Gilmartin, of Becket Buildings, Littlehampton Road, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £67.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Antony Baker, of Marine Crescent, Goring: Fined £147 and must pay £100 costs, £59 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Malcolm Willis, of Newland Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £105 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Elizabeth Malkham, of Roedean Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £41.25 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Alessandro Redoglio, of Heene Court Mansions, Heene Terrace, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £36.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Logan Kemp-Potter, of Durston House, Chesterfield Road, Goring: Fined £440 and must pay £96.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Mark Alexander, of The Strand, Goring: Fined £220 and must pay £36.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Richard Cathery, of St Michael's Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £5 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Kenneth Davis, of Canberra Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £44.17 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Ben Routledge, of Brighton Road, Shoreham: Fined £220 and must pay £98.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Joy Banfield, 59, of Palmer Road, Angmering: Fined £220 and must pay £36.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Elizabeth Chapman, 35, of South Terrace, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using a television set without a licence.
Michael Gooding, 30, of Eden Court, Gratwicke Drive, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £72.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Florin Ianau, of Dingley Road, Rustington: Fined £220 and must pay £33.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Kim Palmer, 52, of Windroos Drive, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using a television set without a licence.
Daniel Brown, 46, of Trinity Way, Littlehampton: Fined £440 and must pay £120 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for using a television set without a licence.
Peter Balchin, 66, of Shooting Field, Steyning: Fined £196 after admitting driving without insurance in Shooting Field, Steyning, on July 14, 2023. Fined £65 after admitting using a vehicle without a valid test certificate in Shooting Field, Steyning, on July 14, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £104 victim surcharge, and the driving record was endorsed with eight points.
Victoria Smith, 29, of Clifton Road, Littlehampton: Eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by spitting in her face at Worthing Custody Centre on July 30, 2023. Four-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting a second charge of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by spitting in her face at Worthing Custody Centre on July 30, 2023. Four-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by spitting in her face in Clifton Road, Littlehampton, on July 30, 2023. Must pay a total of £200 compensation. Also admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place in Clifton Road, Littlehampton, on July 30, 2023, no separate penalty.
Stevie Johnson, 36, of Arun Court, Beaconsfield Road, Littlehamptong: Six-month conditional discharge and must pay £17.86 compensation after being found guilty of stealing two beef roasting joints worth £35.72 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on November 4, 2022; and admitting failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on March 23, 2023.