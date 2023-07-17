​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from July 3 to 13, 2023.

Victor Gunther, 80, of The Marlinespike, Shoreham: Fined £80 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, at the junction with Halewick Lane on November 22, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Nicola Hall, 68, of Langbury Lane, Ferring: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Sompting, on November 15, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

John Halls, 68, of Seaview Avenue, East Preston: Fined £184 and must pay £73 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on November 22, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Joshua Harris, 31, of Bramble Crescent, Durrington: Fined £138 and must pay £55 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on November 14, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Martin Jeffery, 45, of Langmeads Close, East Preston: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on December 28, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Mohammad Khan, 38, of White Styles Terrace, West Street, Sompting: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving while not wearing a seat belt on the Grove Lodge Roundabout, Worthing, on November 16, 2022.

Gabriel Labegalini, 26, of Penhill Road, Lancing: Fined £96 and must pay £38 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without insurance in Eastern Avenue, Shoreham, on February 28, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Lloyd Larkin, 58, of Exmoor Crescent, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on October 3, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Stephen Letailleur, 57, of Climping Street, Climping: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on December 14, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Ellis Lister, 48, of Findon Bypass, Findon: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on November 15, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

James Mackley, 49, of Rectory Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to comply with a no entry sign in Dappers Lane, Angmering, on October 14, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

George Main, 77, of Wisden Court, Findon Road, Worthing: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure failing to comply with a red light in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, at the junction with Carlton Terrace on August 30, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Samuel May, 45, of Overhill, Southwick: Fined £97 and must pay £38 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on August 30, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Dennis McCabe, 66, of Worthing Road, Rustington: Fined £660 and must pay £264 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on November 29, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Jason Melloy, 34, of Montford Close, Shoreham: Fined £69 and must pay £27 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the M23 Tilgate Forest on October 22, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Rowanne Merrick, 24, of Taw Close, Worthing: Fined £52 and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on October 27, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Cheryl Nowlan, 49, of Storrington Rise, Findon Valley: Fined £33 and must pay £13 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, at the junction with Halewick Lane on November 23, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Ian Oliver, 59, of Southwick Street, Southwick: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over 70mph on the A27 Arundel Road, Binsted, on August 30, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Stuart Prole, 35, of Melrose Close, Tarring: Fined £200 and must pay £80 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on November 22, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Matthew Ray, 33, of Adelaide Square, Shoreham: Fined £220 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on November 14, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Christopher Rosser-Jacks, 44, of Newport Mews, East Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £176 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Lancing on October 4, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Martin Rowland, 32, of Terminus Place, Littlehampton: Fined £72 and must pay £28 victim surcharge after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 Aldingbourne on October 26, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Carl Sivers, 50, of Colebrook Road, Littlehampton: Fined £80 after admitting drug-driving (2.8ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A23 Crawley on December 14, 2022. Must pay £85 costs, £32 victim surchage, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Sam Harkess, 26, of Elm Park, Ferring: Six-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting stealing Leffe beer, WKD Blue and Smirnoff Ice worth £18.90 from Tesco Express, Billingshurst, on June 5, 2023.

Michael Wallis, 33, of King Edward Avenue, Worthing: Admitted breaching a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on May 19, 2023, by failing to attend appointments on May 23 and 30, 2023. The 18-week suspended sentence imposed on May 19, 2023, was implemented and a six-week suspended sentence for stealing a pedal cycle at Shoreham Railway Station on June 25, 2022, was implemented as four weeks to run consecutively.

Stella Osamoh, 46, of Wenban Road, Worthing: Fined £146 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A358 near the junction of Lipe Lane and Stoke Road, Taunton Deane, Henlade, on August 31, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Tobias Dadswell, 19, of Clifton Road, Littlehampton: Jailed for 26 weeks after admitting breaching a sexual risk order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on February 10, 2022, by using private browsing in Clifton Road, Littlehampton, between June 29 and July 5, 2023.