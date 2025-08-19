The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from July 30 to August 11, 2025.

Kirsty Tarmesher, 36, of Ullswater Road, Sompting: Must pay £50 compensation, £325 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of assault by beating in Shoreham on September 17, 2024.

Bozena Kisliak, 45, of Beach Road, Littlehampton: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs after admitting being drunk and disorderly in a public place in Surrey Street, Littlehampton, on July 12, 2025. Also admitted possessing 3g cannabis and cannabis resin, class B drugs, in Surrey Street, Littlehampton, on July 12, 2025, and failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on July 29, 2025, having been released on bail at Worthing Police Station on July 13, 2025, no separate penalties.

Mareks Paberzs, 26, of Clun Road, Littlehampton: Fined £440 after admitting drink-driving (50mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A259 Littlehampton on August 5, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £176 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 14 months. Also admitted driving without insurance and using a vehicle in a manner in which passengers were in danger of injury, no separate penalties.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Kahlil El-Isaak, 45, of Brighton Road, Shoreham: Fined £146 and must pay £85 costs, £58 victim surcharge, after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Abinger Road, Portslade, on July 24, 2025.

Dariusz Lopag, 46, of Rectory Gardens, Worthing: Fined £400 and must pay £85 costs after admitting fraudulently using a registration mark in The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, on June 6, 2025. Fined £400 after admitting driving without insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also admitted driving without a licence, no separate penalty.

Naser Bici, 21, of Rectory Gardens, Worthing: Fined £500 after admitting using a vehicle without insurance in Sompting Avenue, Worthing, on July 12, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £200 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with six points. Also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.