​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from June 15 to 21, 2023.

Benjamin Bell, 24, of Arundel Road, Littlehampton: Must pay £150 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting criminal damage to a marked Sussex Police vehicle worth £3,914.83 in Littlehampton on March 11, 2023.

Kingsley Hamilton, 33, of Victoria Court, Clifton Road, Worthing: Jailed for six weeks after admitting taking a vehicle without consent in St Andrew's Road, Worthing, on October 23, 22. He also admitted going equipped for theft, with a screwdriver, torch and hammer-axe style tool, in Worthing on January 27, 2022; going equipped for theft, with bolt cutters, a screwdriver and a piece of wire metal shaped to pick locks, in Worthing on April 6, 2022; failing to stop when directed by a police constable in the execution of his duty in Carisbrooke Drive, Worthing, on October 23, 2022; driving without insurance; and driving without a licence, no separate penalties. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Callum Green, 21, of Kingfisher Drive, Littlehampton: Fined £230 after admitting drink-driving (42mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Water Lane, Angmering, on June 3, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £92 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Martyn Foskett, 41, of Shetland Court, Durrington: Given a community order and must carry out 50 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (93mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Common Hill, West Chiltington, on June 3, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Lyndon Charman, 20, c/o Littlehampton Probation Service, Arun Civic Centre: Given a community order with 80-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement after admitting three charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Angmering on January 14, 2023. Must pay a total of £150 compensation, £85 costs.

Tony Merrett, 40, of Lyminster Road, Littlehampton: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on February 22, 2023; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Littlehampton on February 22, 2023. Must pay £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Lewis Handley, 37, of Mendip Road, Worthing: Fined £550 after admitting riding a motorcycle without insurance on the A27 Worthing on March 4, 2023. Fined £550 after admitting drug-driving (4.9ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A27 Worthing on March 4, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £440 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted driving on the A27 Worthing on March 4, 2023, after he was refused a driving licence by the Secretary of State on December 1, 2015, no separate penalty.

Jack Pedder, 35, of The Strand, Goring: Fined £916 after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Worthing on June 3, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £366 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 22 months.