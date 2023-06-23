Benjamin Bell, 24, of Arundel Road, Littlehampton: Must pay £150 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting criminal damage to a marked Sussex Police vehicle worth £3,914.83 in Littlehampton on March 11, 2023.
Kingsley Hamilton, 33, of Victoria Court, Clifton Road, Worthing: Jailed for six weeks after admitting taking a vehicle without consent in St Andrew's Road, Worthing, on October 23, 22. He also admitted going equipped for theft, with a screwdriver, torch and hammer-axe style tool, in Worthing on January 27, 2022; going equipped for theft, with bolt cutters, a screwdriver and a piece of wire metal shaped to pick locks, in Worthing on April 6, 2022; failing to stop when directed by a police constable in the execution of his duty in Carisbrooke Drive, Worthing, on October 23, 2022; driving without insurance; and driving without a licence, no separate penalties. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.
Callum Green, 21, of Kingfisher Drive, Littlehampton: Fined £230 after admitting drink-driving (42mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Water Lane, Angmering, on June 3, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £92 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Martyn Foskett, 41, of Shetland Court, Durrington: Given a community order and must carry out 50 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (93mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Common Hill, West Chiltington, on June 3, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.
Lyndon Charman, 20, c/o Littlehampton Probation Service, Arun Civic Centre: Given a community order with 80-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement after admitting three charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Angmering on January 14, 2023. Must pay a total of £150 compensation, £85 costs.
Tony Merrett, 40, of Lyminster Road, Littlehampton: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on February 22, 2023; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Littlehampton on February 22, 2023. Must pay £50 compensation, £85 costs.
Lewis Handley, 37, of Mendip Road, Worthing: Fined £550 after admitting riding a motorcycle without insurance on the A27 Worthing on March 4, 2023. Fined £550 after admitting drug-driving (4.9ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A27 Worthing on March 4, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £440 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted driving on the A27 Worthing on March 4, 2023, after he was refused a driving licence by the Secretary of State on December 1, 2015, no separate penalty.
Jack Pedder, 35, of The Strand, Goring: Fined £916 after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Worthing on June 3, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £366 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 22 months.
Zoe Cane, 43, of New Road, Littlehampton: Fined £311 and must pay £85 costs, £124 victim surcharge, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on November 18, 2022.