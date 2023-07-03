​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from June 22 to 28, 2023.

Stuart Howe, 38, of New Road, Littlehampton: Jailed for 12 weeks after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating at Worthing Hospital on May 14, 2023.

Craig Almond, 33, of Poppy Close, Littlehampton: Given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 120 hours' unpaid work after being found guilty of assault by beating in Wick on February 5, 2022. Given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, to run concurrently and must pay £275 costs, £156 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of a second charge of assault by beating in Wick on February 5, 2022. Given a nine-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, to run concurrently after admitting sending a communication conveying a threat to cause distress or anxiety on February 14, 2022.

Francis Codjoe, 37, of Daubney House, Bersted Street, Bognor Regis: Community order with 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 140 hours' unpaid work after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in South Street, Tarring, on January 14, 2023; and assault by beating in South Street, Tarring, on January 14, 2023. Also admitted possessing cocaine, a class A drug, at Worthing Custody Centre on January 14, 2023; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in South Street, Tarring, on January 14, 2023, no separate penalty. Must pay a total of £250 compensation.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Albertas Kautkinas, 45, of Madeira Avenue, East Worthing: Community order and must carry out 55 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (94mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Richmond Road, Worthing, on April 29, 2023. Must pay £114 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Grant Hillier, 31, of Taylors Close, Yapton: Given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting driving while disqualified in Taylors Close, Yapton, on June 26, 2023. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 52 months. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Desmond Bowe, 69, of Scotney Close, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using a television set without a licence.

Annemarie Drew, 44, of Speedwell Close, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for using a television set without a licence.

Liam Long, 26, of Loxwood Avenue, Worthing: Fined £147 and must pay £100 costs, £59 victim surcharge after admitting keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Jack Allen-Turner, of Terringes Avenue, Worthing: Fined £293 and must pay £45 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a motor vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Heidi Tasker, 57, of Summerdown Close, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £120 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for using a television set without a licence.

Martyn Grainger, 36, of Hillside, Long Furlong, Patching: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Mircea Bors, 36, of Hurston Close, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Alison Meyer, 43, of Cedar Close, Worthing: Fined £62 and must pay £24.59 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a motor vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Corina Botezatu, of East Ham Road, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

