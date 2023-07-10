The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from June 28 to July 9, 2023.​

Sylvia Matthee, 70, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton: Community order and must carry out 40 hours' unpaid work after being found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, in East Ham Road, Littlehampton, on July 2, 2021. Must pay £100 compensation, £45 costs.

Connor Howland, 25, of Cyprus Avenue, Worthing: Fined £338 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, at the junction with Halewick Lane on April 19, 2022. Fined £169 and must pay £68 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on July 20, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with a total of seven points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Sutton, 28, of Eastern Avenue, Shoreham: Fined £176 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Kingsway, Hove, on May 25, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Lacey Streeter, 23, of North Court Close, Rustington: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and six-month electronic monitoring after admitting stealing three bottles of prosecco worth £52.77 from Shell, Littlehampton, on February 10, 2023; stealing eight packs of rib eye steak worth £50.80 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on February 5, 2023; stealing food and drink from Greggs, Littlehampton, on January 28, 2023; resisting a police constable in the execution of their duty in The Glade, Bognor Regis, on April 21, 2023; stealing multiple items worth £337 from One Stop, Durlston Parade, Bognor Regis, on March 19, 2023; stealing multiple items worth £150 from One Stop, Durlston Parade, Bognor Regis, on March 17, 2023; dishonestly making off without payment of £37 for two taxi journeys from Tamarisk Close to Bognor town centre on January 26, 2022; stealing eight fillet steaks worth £49.60 from Sainbury's, Littlehampton, on November 26, 2022; stealing six tins of Nescafe Azera Americano coffee worth £30 from Sainbury's, Littlehampton, on November 22, 2022; and stealing eight sirloin steaks worth £38 from Sainbury's, Littlehampton, on November 25, 2022. Also given a two-year criminal behaviour order and must pay £37 compensation.

Gavin Cooper, of East Ham Road, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £31.50 back duty, £85 costs, for failing to pay vehicle / trade licence arrears demanded following failed payment.