​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from June 4 to 8, 2023.

​Stephen Dewaele, 31, of Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton: Jailed for 26 weeks after being found guilty of making four still category C indecent images of a child between October 1, 2014, and July 1, 2020. Jailed for 26 weeks to run concurrently after being found guilty of making one still category B indecent image of a child between October 1, 2014, and July 1, 2020. He must pay £620 costs, £128 victim surcharge.

Kevin Fordham, 48, of Cambourne Court, Shelley Road, Worthing: Fined £346 and must pay £85 costs, £178 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Worthing on March 25, 2023. Fined £50 after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Worthing on March 25, 2023. Fined £50 after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Worthing on March 25, 2023. He also admitted being drunk and disorderly in the Rose and Crown, Montague Street, Worthing, on March 25, 2023.

Frazier Furlong, 26, of Marshall Avenue, Findon Valley: Community order with 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting two charges of criminal damage to a vehicle in Worthing on July 18, 2022; assault by beating in Worthing on July 19, 2022; and possessing an offensive weapon, an old-style police baton in Brighton Road, Worthing, on July 18, 2022. Must pay a total of £225 compensation, £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Sophie Lewington, 28, of Brighton Road, Worthing: Community order with 60-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting six charges of assaulting an emergency worker (four police officers, a paramedic and ambulance staff) by beating in Worthing on October 22, 2022; and assault, racially aggravated, in Worthing on October 23, 2022. Must pay a total of £180 compensation.

Ryan Breach, 34, of Byron Road, Worthing: Given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £375 compensation for stealing a pedal cycle worth £375 in Worthing on August 9, 2022.

Ronald Gibson, 51, of Carisbrooke Drive, Worthing: Fined £40 and must pay £104.15 back duty, £85 costs, for failing to pay vehicle / trade licence arrears demanded following failed payment.

Phillip Jenkin, of Hildon Park, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £36.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Joe Boyle, 38, of Hangleton Lane, Ferring: Fined £220 and must pay £105 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

David Baldwin, 43, of Salvington Gardens, Worthing: Fined £369 and must pay £90 costs, £148 victim surcharge, for driving over the 70mph motorway limit. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Alessandro Morales, of Rowlands Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Jonah Alberti-White, 18, of Nursery Cottage, Titnore Way, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £26 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vcle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Milen Tabakov, of East Ham Road, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £60 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

James Arnold, of Peacock House, Richardson Way, Littlehampton: Fined £440 and must pay £145 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Ashton Woolley, of Sea Road, East Preston: Fined £440 and must pay £120.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Will Hodson, 18, of Roundstone Crescent, East Preston: Fined £147 and must pay £3.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Charlotte Dodman, 36, of Clifton Road, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.