​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from June 6 to 14, 2023.

Charlie Whelan, 30, of Eriswell Road, Worthing: Fined £500 and must pay £200 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without insurance in Southways Avenue, Worthing, on October 27, 2022. He was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Marcus Lock, 34, of Hurst Cottages, East Street, Amberley: Fined £179 and must pay £72 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving in such a position that he could not have proper control of the vehicle in Guildford Road, Rudgwick, on October 10, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points, no totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances of exceptional hardship.

Monica Da Silva, 47, of Ham Road, Worthing: Fined £276 and must pay £110 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on December 24, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Lee Molineaux, 27, of Poulters Lane, Tarring: Fined £253 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on May 11, 2022. He also admitted driving over the 30mph speed limit in Lewes Road, Brighton, on March 7, 2022, no separate penalty. His driving record was endorsed with a total of seven points.

Denise Sandell, 67, of Orient Road, Lancing: Fined £111 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Kingsway, Hove, on January 21, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Hannah Temple, 34, of Guildford Road, Worthing: Fined £40 and must pay £27.50 vehicle excise back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keep a vehicle which was unlicensed in Old Shoreham Road, Lancing, on May 23, 2022.

James Burt, 25, Upper West Drive, Ferring: Six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring, rehabilitation activity and 120-hour unpaid work requirements, after admitting have six knives at Shoreham Railway Stations without good reason on February 6, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £154 victim surcharge.

Dimitrus Zukovs, 53, of Manning Road, Littlehampton: Community order and must carry out 125-hours' unpaid work after being found guilty of sexual assault on a female aged 16 or over in Littlehampton on February 6, 2022. Must pay £100 compensation, £675 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and must register with police at Littlehampton Police Station for five years.