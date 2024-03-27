HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from March 1 to 21, 2024
Seyed Vijavieh, 50, of Marine Parade, Worthing: Community order with Thinking Skills programme requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 50 hours' unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (321ug/l cocaine) in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on August 17, 2023. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for three years.
Liam Davis, 18, of The Lawns, Sompting: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (4ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A27 Sompting bypass on October 31, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Patrick McKeown, 40, of Church Road, Tarring: Community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting possessing a fighting dog in Rectory Mews, Elizabeth Road, Worthing, on February 1, 2024. Must pay £85 costs and an order was made for the XL bully dog to be destroyed.
Bogdan Caliap, 42, of Harrow Road, Worthing: Fined £120 after admitting failing to provide a specimen of blood for laboratory test when required in Rugby Road, Worthing, on February 3, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Ian Volosatii, 65, of North Street, Worthing: Fined £346 after admitting drink-driving (68mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Ashdown Road, Worthing, on February 5, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £138 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.
Iam Fumugall, 32, of Hazelwood Close, Easebourne: Fined £369 after admitting drink-driving (49mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Poulters Lane, Worthing, on Janaury 18, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £148 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months.
Deborah Wilson, 41, of Limbrick Lane, Worthing: Fined £70 and must pay £28 victim surcharge, £50 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Belle Hill, Bexhill, on July 10, 2023. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.
Alexander Martinez, 43, of Downsview, Small Dole: Fined £116 and must pay £110 costs, £46 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on June 28, 2023. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Jack Wood, 21, of Shakespeare Road, Worthing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a total of £449.10 compensation after admitting stealing alcohol worth £92 from Co-op, High Street, Shoreham, on March 11, 2024; common assault at Tesco Express, Broadwater, on January 27, 2024; stealing alcohol worth £4.90 from Co-op, Field Place Parade, Worthing, on February 2, 2024; stealing alcohol worth £6 from Co-op, South Street, Tarring, on March 3, 2024; two charges of stealing alcohol from One Stop, Shoreham, on March 11, 2024; stealing food and drink worth £37.45 from Tesco Express, Broadwater, on January 27, 2024; stealing alcohol worth £42.50 from Co-op, South Street, Tarring, on March 11, 2024; stealing alcohol worth £11.90, from Co-op, Field Place Parade, Worthing, on February 18, 2024; stealing alcohol worth £62 from Co-op, Rowlands Road, Worthing, on March 11, 2024; and stealing alcohol worth £8.85 from Co-op, South Street, Tarring, on March 3, 2024.
Andrew Dartmouth, 42, of Neptune Way, Yapton: Fined £146 and must pay £58 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A270 Lewes Road, Brighton, on June 3, 2023. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Linval Thomas, 54, of Broadwater Road, Worthing: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A29 London Road, Pulborough, on August 2, 2023. Driving record endorsed with three points.