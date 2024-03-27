Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seyed Vijavieh, 50, of Marine Parade, Worthing: Community order with Thinking Skills programme requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 50 hours' unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (321ug/l cocaine) in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on August 17, 2023. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for three years.

Liam Davis, 18, of The Lawns, Sompting: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (4ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A27 Sompting bypass on October 31, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick McKeown, 40, of Church Road, Tarring: Community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting possessing a fighting dog in Rectory Mews, Elizabeth Road, Worthing, on February 1, 2024. Must pay £85 costs and an order was made for the XL bully dog to be destroyed.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Bogdan Caliap, 42, of Harrow Road, Worthing: Fined £120 after admitting failing to provide a specimen of blood for laboratory test when required in Rugby Road, Worthing, on February 3, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Ian Volosatii, 65, of North Street, Worthing: Fined £346 after admitting drink-driving (68mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Ashdown Road, Worthing, on February 5, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £138 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Iam Fumugall, 32, of Hazelwood Close, Easebourne: Fined £369 after admitting drink-driving (49mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Poulters Lane, Worthing, on Janaury 18, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £148 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deborah Wilson, 41, of Limbrick Lane, Worthing: Fined £70 and must pay £28 victim surcharge, £50 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Belle Hill, Bexhill, on July 10, 2023. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Alexander Martinez, 43, of Downsview, Small Dole: Fined £116 and must pay £110 costs, £46 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on June 28, 2023. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Jack Wood, 21, of Shakespeare Road, Worthing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a total of £449.10 compensation after admitting stealing alcohol worth £92 from Co-op, High Street, Shoreham, on March 11, 2024; common assault at Tesco Express, Broadwater, on January 27, 2024; stealing alcohol worth £4.90 from Co-op, Field Place Parade, Worthing, on February 2, 2024; stealing alcohol worth £6 from Co-op, South Street, Tarring, on March 3, 2024; two charges of stealing alcohol from One Stop, Shoreham, on March 11, 2024; stealing food and drink worth £37.45 from Tesco Express, Broadwater, on January 27, 2024; stealing alcohol worth £42.50 from Co-op, South Street, Tarring, on March 11, 2024; stealing alcohol worth £11.90, from Co-op, Field Place Parade, Worthing, on February 18, 2024; stealing alcohol worth £62 from Co-op, Rowlands Road, Worthing, on March 11, 2024; and stealing alcohol worth £8.85 from Co-op, South Street, Tarring, on March 3, 2024.

Andrew Dartmouth, 42, of Neptune Way, Yapton: Fined £146 and must pay £58 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A270 Lewes Road, Brighton, on June 3, 2023. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad