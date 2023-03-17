​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from March 10 to 14, 2023.

Steven Gardner, 32, c/o Rochester Close, Worthing: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on January 25, 2022, by failing to attend a supervision appointment on December 21, 2022, and failing to comply with a supervision appointment on December 30, 2022, due to his behaviour. The order was varied to include an additional 20 hours' unpaid work.

Charlie Potter, 35, of Somerset Road, East Preston: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on July 4, 2022, by failing to attend unpaid work on September 18 and October 2, 2022. The order was varied to include an additional 20 hours' unpaid work.

Luke Matthews, 34, of Market Close, Barnham: Given a community order and must carry out 140 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Worthing on February 23, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Kian Banks, 21, of Saxby Close, Barnham: Fined £400 and must pay £85 costs, £160 victim surcharge, after admitting assault by beating in Barnham on November 2, 2022.

