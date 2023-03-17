Edit Account-Sign Out
HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from March 10 to 14, 2023

​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from March 10 to 14, 2023.

By Court Reporter
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:57 GMT

Steven Gardner, 32, c/o Rochester Close, Worthing: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on January 25, 2022, by failing to attend a supervision appointment on December 21, 2022, and failing to comply with a supervision appointment on December 30, 2022, due to his behaviour. The order was varied to include an additional 20 hours' unpaid work.

Charlie Potter, 35, of Somerset Road, East Preston: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on July 4, 2022, by failing to attend unpaid work on September 18 and October 2, 2022. The order was varied to include an additional 20 hours' unpaid work.

Luke Matthews, 34, of Market Close, Barnham: Given a community order and must carry out 140 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Worthing on February 23, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Worthing Magistrates' Court
Kian Banks, 21, of Saxby Close, Barnham: Fined £400 and must pay £85 costs, £160 victim surcharge, after admitting assault by beating in Barnham on November 2, 2022.

Stuart Davies, 40, of The Quadrant, Worthing: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, a knuckleduster, in The Quadrant, Worthing, on February 25, 2023.