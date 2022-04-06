Callum Kaye, 29, of Ripley Road, Worthing, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by East Hampshire Magistrates’ Court on June 10, 2021, by failing to keep in touch since June 22, 2021. The order was varied to include an additional ten hours’ unpaid work.

Jordan Jackson, 21, of White Horses Way, Littlehampton, was fined £138 after admitting drug-driving (4.6ug/l Delta-9-THC) in The Haven, Littlehampton. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Court results

James Beeby, 51, of Hammy Lane, Shoreham, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving while not wearing a seat belt in London Road, Uckfield, on August 9, 2021.

Joseph Connolly, 33, of White House Place, Worthing, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on September 15, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Daniel Heasman, 31, of Palmer Road, Angmering, was fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the M23 Tilgate Forest on August 10, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Tina Humphrey, 53, of Foundry Road, Yapton, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on September 15, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Fawzan Ibrahim, 36, of Canal Mews, Barnham, was fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 Hangleton on August 10, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Joseph Kearney, 25, of Offington Drive, Worthing, was fined £307 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A27 Hangleton on August 13, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Kelvin Lucas, 33, of Hurstfield, Lancing, was fined £360 and msut pay £36 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A27 Arundel on August 3, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Clive Mitchell-Harris, 55, of Exford Walk, Durrington, was fined £184 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A23 Bolney on August 10, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Benjamin Russell, 47, of Littlehampton Road, Worthing, was fined £210 and must pay £42 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 30mph speed limit in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on August 10, 2021. He was fined £210 and must pay £90 costs after admitting under the single justice procedure driving while not wearing a seat belt in Brighton Road, Lancing, on August 13, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Darren Spence, 35, of Highdown, Southwick, was fined £100 and must pay £34 victim surcharge after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A27 Hangleton on August 12, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Ricky Watson, 27, of Kingsland Close, Shoreham, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on September 15, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Philippa Gort-Barten, 45, of High Street, Steyning, was fined £146 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice system driving over the 30mph speed limit in Brighton Road, Lancing, on May 13, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Maria Browning, 56, of Arundel Road, Angmering, was fined £222 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on July 5, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.