​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from May 10 to 16, 2024.

Johnathan Turner, 39, of Byron Avenue, Worthing: Jailed for 34 weeks after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order by entering an area from which he is banned, Tesco, South Street, Chichester, on May 10, 2024, and remaining after being asked to leave. Must pay £30 compensation after admitting criminal damage, destroying wine bottles worth £30 at Tesco, South Street, Chichester, on May 10, 2024. Also admitted stealing multiple bars of chocolate worth £86.65 at Co-op, Worthing, on April 1, 2024; and stealing 16 small bottles of juice worth £40.50 from Co-op, Worthing, on February 16, 2024; no separate penalties.

Benn Slade, 51, of Elm Grove Worthing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting sending Facebook messages and text messages which conveyed a threat to cause distress or anxiety in Worthing between April 22 and July 10, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Anita Mitchell, 68, of Speedwell Close, Durrington: Fined £120 after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on October 14, 2023. Fined £80 after admitting common assault in Worthing on October 14, 2023. Fined £40 after admitting resisting a person assisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Worthing on October 14, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £96 victim surcharge, and also given a restraining order.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Rhys Hunt, 19, of Test Road, Sompting: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs after admitting using a vehicle without insurance in Collingwood Road, Goring, on January 20, 2024. Fined £80 after admitting driving without due care and attention in Collingwood Road, Goring, on January 20, 2024. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, must carry out 180 hours' unpaid work and must pay £85 costs, after admitting driving by disqualified in Collingwood Road, Goring, on January 20, 2024. Admitted breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates' Court on November 17, 2023, by failing to attend induction appointments on November 29 and December 8, 2023. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence with the new community order, for having an offensive weapon, an axe, in Test Road, Sompting, on April 8, 2023.

Nigel Pert, 51, of Pilgrims Walk, Tarring: Fined £266 and must pay £106 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A27 Southwick, east of Southwick Tunnel, on August 11, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Jason Robins, 41, of Sands Lane, Small Dole: Fined £100 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being the person in whose name a vehicle was registered when it did not meet insurance requirements in Stone Cross on March 29, 2023.

Cayleigh Brown, 37, of Foxes Croft, Barnham: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 40 hours' work after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Worthing on April 29, 2024. Must pay £85 costs.

Aidan Simpson, 19, of Armitage Close, Yapton: Fined £86 after admitting driving without due care and attention in The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, on January 13, 2024. Fined £43 after admitting using a handheld mobile phone while driving in The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, on January 13, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £52 victim surcharge, and driving licence endorsed with six points.

Charlie Preston, 21, of Howard Road, Sompting: Community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault by beating at Manuka Bar, Worthing, on April 25, 2024; three charges of assaulting an emergency worker, two police constables and a police sergeant, by beating in Portland Square, Worthing, on April 25, 2024; assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, in Portland Square, Worthing, on April 25, 2024. Must pay a total of £300 compensation, £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Grant Craft, 33, of Henty Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £16.90 compensation, £88 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of knowingly and wilfully proceeding beyond the distance paid for by train to Liss Station, having paid the fare between Farnborough and Woking on September 19, 2023.

