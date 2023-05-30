​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from May 10 to 23, 2023.

Arman Ahmed, 19, of Rectory Farm Road, Sompting: Discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting assault by beating in Lancing on June 28, 2022.

Adam Bradfield, 46, of Timber Close, Worthing: Fined £192 and must pay £38 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Hillbarn on April 30, 2022. Fined £192 and must pay £90 costs after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on May 23, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with a total of six points.

Paul Fearman, 67, of Browning Road, Worthing: Fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on April 19, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

John Burgess, 26, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on March 10, 2023; stealing food from Co-op, Bognor Regis, on March 10, 2023; ten charges of stealing food and drink from Greggs, Littlehampton, on January 23 and 30, and February 2, 3, 5, 6 and 8, 2023; possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on March 10, 2023; stealing washing detergent worth £39 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on January 14, 2023; stealing razor blades worth £45 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on January 14, 2023; stealing razor blades worth £162 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on January 15, 2023; stealing three bottles of Jack Daniel's worth £78 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on February 4, 2023; stealing four bottles of Smirnoff Red and one bottle of Southern Comfort worth £108 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on February 5, 2023; stealing four bottles of Disaronno worth £64 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on February 10, 2023; stealing 18 packs of ribeye steaks worth £114.30 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on February 13, 2023; stealing two bottles of Jack Daniel's and one bottle of Gentleman Jack worth £110 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on February 22, 2023; stealing three bottles of Jack Daniel's and one bottle of Jim Beam worth £96 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on February 24, 2023; stealing three bottles of Smirnoff Red, one bottle of Gentleman Jack and three bottles of Jack Daniel's worth £175 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on February 27, 2023; and stealing four bottles of Grant's and one bottle of Gentleman Jack worth £110 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on February 27, 2023. He must pay £200 compensation for the assault.

Scott Willmott, 25, of Harwood Road, Littlehampton: Fined £266 and must pay £85 costs, £106 victim surcharge, after admitting being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (44mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Bridge Road, Climping, on May 4, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.

Daniel Cochrane, 23, of Mill Close, Rustington: Fined £40 and must pay £85 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing benzodiazepines, a class C drug, in Littlehampton on November 13, 2022.

Mark Salter, 36, of Drummond Court, Albert Road, Littlehampton: Must pay £80 compensation after admitting stealing five joints of beef worth £80 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on November 8, 2022. Must pay £65.69 compensation after admitting stealing various items worth £65.69 from One Stop, East Preston, on November 2, 2022. Must pay £73.98 compensation after admitting stealing various items worth £73.98 from One Stop, East Preston, on November 15, 2022.

Alex Kembery, 34, of Toomey Road, Steyning: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting driving while disqualified on the A259 at Oasis Cafe, Colworth, on January 17, 2023. Must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for six months. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Dominic Lafont, 67, of Raglan Avenue, Durrington: Community order and must carry out 40 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (235mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Weald Place, off Raglan Avenue, Durrington, on February 1, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Ryan Clark, 39, of Tarring Road, Worthing: Fined £593 after admitting drink-driving (67mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Tarring Road, Worthing, on May 7, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £474 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months. Also admitted failing to stop after an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle in Browning Road, Worthing, on May 7, 2023.

Marc Nicholson, 34, of Brunswick Road, Shoreham: Fined £600 after admitting drink-driving (69mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Barrow Hill, Henfield, on May 7, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £240 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 39 months.

George Steele, 35, of Church Road, Tarring: Fined £500 after admitting drink-driving (45mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Church Road, Tarring, on May 8, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £200 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months.