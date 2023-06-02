​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from May 15 to 30, 2023.

Joshua Mulchay, 31, of Teulon Court, Station Road, Angmering: Fined £250 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on April 19, 2022, by failing to attend unpaid work on February 25 and April 1, 2023. The period for completion of the 30 hours' unpaid work was extended by 12 months to April 17, 2024.

Keisha Barns, 38, of Roman Acre, Littlehampton: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (more than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Clun Road, Littlehampton. Must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

William Powel, 75, of Honeybridge Lane, Ashurst: Fined £384 after admitting driving without due care and attention, causing serious injury, on the A24 Worthing Road, Horsham, on September 3, 2022. Fined £385 after admitting a second charge of driving without due care and attention, causing serious injury, on the A24 Worthing Road, Horsham, on September 3, 2022. Must pay £85 costs, £308 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Lee Taylor, 43, of Allangate Drive, Rustington: Fined £213 and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on July 20, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

David Olsson, 66, of Brighton Road, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £176 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after being found guilty of driving without a licence on the A24 London Road, Findon, on June 9, 2022, as his licence was revoked on June 22, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

Zlatko Dimitrov, 33, of Linden Road, Littlehampton: Community order and must carry out 40 hours' unpaid work after admitting possessing an offensive weapon, a wooden police-style baton, in a public place. Must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

