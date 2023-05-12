​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from May 3 to 9, 2023.

Philip Geale, 56, of Oval Waye, Ferring: Fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (68mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Homefield Road, Worthing, on March 1, 2022. Must pay £150 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Brian Emery, 58, of Sir Georges Place, Steyning: Fined £200 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Brighton Road, Lancing, on May 13, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Timothy Fradgley, 50, of Courtwick Lane, Littlehampton: Fined £358 after admitting driving on the A27 Chichester on January 5, 2022, in a position where he could not have proper control of the vehicle. Fined £150 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving a vehicle with a front nearside wheel having a tyre that did not meet the legal minimum tread depth on the A27 Chichester on January 5, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points. He also admitted driving a vehicle without a test certificate, no separate penalty.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Shaun Robertson, 24, of Victoria Road, Shoreham: Fined £400 after admitting drug-driving (6.3ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Albion Street, Southwick, on January 29, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £160 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.