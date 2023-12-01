​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from November 24 to 28, 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Arran Cole, 33, of Worthing Road, Littlehampton: Community order with nine-month alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must pay £85 costs, after admitting nine charges of theft from Waitrose, Fontwell, including wine, cheese and sausage rolls on September 15, 2023, olives worth £3 and wine worth £20.70 on or about September 18, 2023, wine and water worth £12, wine worth £20.70 and wine worth £27 on or about September 19, 2023, wine worth £14.50 on or about September 20, 2023, wine worth £16 on November 25, 2023, and wine worth £27 on or about September 27, 2023; resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Arundel Road, Fontwell, on September 15, 2023; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating at Travelodge, Littlehampton, on November 25, 2023.

Brian Giggs, 58, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, £2,025 compensation, after admitting stealing a wooden horse worth £850 having entered CocknBull Collectables, Rustington, as a trespasser on February 18, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Chadney, 48, of Watersmead Drive, Littlehampton: Fined £243 and must pay £97 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over 70mph on the A27 Newells Lane overbridge, West Ashling, on February 26, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points, no totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Mark Sutton, 61, of Trent Road, Goring: Fined £40 and must pay £16 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on February 18, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with three points, no totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances.

Joshua Lednor, 23, of Benjamin Gray Drive, Littlehampton: Fined £350 and must pay £140 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Durban Road, Bognor Regis, on June 3, 2023. His driving record was endorsed with five points.

Karl Foster, 45, of Griffin Crescent, Littlehampton: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Worthing on August 2, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Streeter, 23, of Northcourt Close, Rustington: Must pay £14.50 compensation after admitting stealing food worth £14.50 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on August 30, 2023.

Annette Flavin (Davies), 38, of Hurstfield, Lancing: Fined £120 and must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, for common assault at the Sidney Walter Centre, Worthing, on September 30, 2023.

Joseph Gallagher, 24, of Northcourt Road, Worthing: Community order and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (94mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Langton Road, Worthing, on October 1, 2023; and aggravated vehicle taking, taking a vehicle without consent and before it was recovered, an accident occurred which caused damage to a parked van in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on October 1, 2023. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also admitted driving without insurance and driving without the correct licence, no separate penalties.