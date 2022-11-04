Peter Carlill, 49, of Loose Lane, Sompting: Fined £50 and must pay £250 costs after admitting breaching a domestic violence protection order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on October 12, 2022.

Steven Manderson, 31, of Crabtree Lane, Lancing: Fined £120 and given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after being found guilty of burglary without violence, entering a room in Bedford Row, Worthing, as a trespasser and stealing £50 cash on September 7, 2021. He must pay £50 compensation, £450 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Jacek Musial, 46, of Joyce Close, Littlehampton: Fined £120 as a substitution of the punitive element of a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on February 15, 2021. An application to remove the unpaid work requirement on the grounds it was no longer workable was granted.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Ian Dunn, 37, of Church Walk, Worthing: Fined £461 and must pay £184 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Brighon Road, Worthing, on July 26, 2022. He was disqualified from driving for 14 days.

Nichola Martin, 54, of Billsborough Lane, Fontwell: Fined £430 and must pay £43 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on March 22, 2022. She was disqualified from driving for 14 days.

Andrew Lewis, 38, of Grassmere Parade, Felpham: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and six-month drug rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting stealing grocery items worth £230 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on September 4, 2022; stealing a large quantity of grocery items worth £634.80 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on August 10, 2022; stealing grocery items worth £168 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on September 1, 2022; stealing grocery items worth £203.50 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on September 6, 2022; and stealing grocery items worth £199.75 from Sainsbury's, Littlehampton, on September 5, 2022. He must pay £250 compensation.

Anthony Maloney, 34, of Lenhurst Way, Worthing: Given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs after admitting possessing 1.546kg of cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on February 17, 2022.

