The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from October 6 to 13, 2025.

George Cain, 33, of Whitestyles Road, Sompting: Fined £240 and must pay £85 costs after admitting assault by beating in North Street, Brighton, on June 26, 2026. Must pay £361.46 compensation after admitting criminal damage to a range of items including bottles of alcohol worth £361.46 at All Sorts, North Street, Brighton, on June 26, 2025.

Christian Stevens, 48, of Church Green, Shoreham: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting harassment without violence in Haywards Heath on September 14, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.

Jamie Ellis, 36, of West Parade, Worthing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on June 30, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and given a restraining order.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Joanne Cook, 37, of Clarendon Road, Worthing: Two 10-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, after admitting theft from a shop, stealing six bottles of whisky and a whisky gift set worth £359.90 from Tesco, Durrington, on October 4, 2025, and breaching a criminal behaviour order made by West Sussex Magistrates' Court on April 25, 2024, by attending Tesco in Durrington on October 4, 2025. Must pay £359.90 compensation.

Celena Hancock, 56, of Downlands, Pulborough: Community order with 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on June 25, 2025; and two charges of assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty at Worthing Custody Centre on June 25, 2025. Must pay a total of £100 compensation, £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.