HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from October 6 to 13, 2025
George Cain, 33, of Whitestyles Road, Sompting: Fined £240 and must pay £85 costs after admitting assault by beating in North Street, Brighton, on June 26, 2026. Must pay £361.46 compensation after admitting criminal damage to a range of items including bottles of alcohol worth £361.46 at All Sorts, North Street, Brighton, on June 26, 2025.
Christian Stevens, 48, of Church Green, Shoreham: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting harassment without violence in Haywards Heath on September 14, 2024. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge.
Jamie Ellis, 36, of West Parade, Worthing: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on June 30, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and given a restraining order.
Joanne Cook, 37, of Clarendon Road, Worthing: Two 10-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, after admitting theft from a shop, stealing six bottles of whisky and a whisky gift set worth £359.90 from Tesco, Durrington, on October 4, 2025, and breaching a criminal behaviour order made by West Sussex Magistrates' Court on April 25, 2024, by attending Tesco in Durrington on October 4, 2025. Must pay £359.90 compensation.
Celena Hancock, 56, of Downlands, Pulborough: Community order with 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 200 hours' unpaid work, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on June 25, 2025; and two charges of assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty at Worthing Custody Centre on June 25, 2025. Must pay a total of £100 compensation, £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.