The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by the Single Justice Service and West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from September 1 to 9, 2025.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Callister, 65, of Glebeside Avenue, Tarring: Fined £192 and must pay £120 costs, £77 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, driving over the 30mph limit on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Robert Blackford, 68, of Ring Road, Lancing: Fined £141 and must pay £120 costs, £56 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, driving over the 30mph limit on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hendon Clark, 18, of Windroos Drive, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £26 victim surcharge, for speeding, driving over the 30mph limit on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Christopher Johnson, 39, of Park Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, driving over the 30mph limit on a restricted road in England. Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, driving over the 30mph limit on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with a total of six points.

Danny Crittenden, 31, of Honeymans Place, Lancing: Fined £440 and must pay £120 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for using a handheld mobile phone / device while driving. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jodie Darke, 39, of Gloucester Road, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for exceeding a variable speed limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin McCann, of Carisbrooke Drive, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £55.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Andrei Trokhatchev, 35, of Shadwells Road, Lancing: Fined £40 and must pay £100 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Colin Munro, of Swanbourne Road, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Tomas Vencius, 40, of Western Place, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Eason, 57, of Penhill Road, Lancing: Fined £220 and must pay £110 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, driving over the 30mph limit on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Rhys Hamilton, 31, of Old Market Lane, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £63.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Ashley Lupson, 42, of Heene Road, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £79.17 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Lee Carter, 56, of South Street, Lancing: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Murphy, 38, of Church Street, Littlehampton: Fined £660 and must pay £110 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Craig Cohen, 39, of Rackham Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for exceeding a 30mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Daryl Barker, 42, of Brook Way, Lancing: Fined £385 and must pay £120 costs, £154 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Tyron Rogerson, 40, of Phoenix Close, Littlehampton: Fined £440 and must pay £120 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for using a handheld mobile phone / device while driving. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Forster, 23, of Shelley Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jamie Jackson, 50, of Greentrees Crescent, Sompting: Fined £40 and must pay £120 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Mark Grant, 57, of Drewetts Close, Rustington: Fined £100 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph motorway limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Vasil Qela, 41, of Loder Gardens, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, driving over the 30mph limit on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zeimantas Zvirblis, 35, of King Charles Place, Emerald Quay, Shoreham Beach: Fined £220 and must pay £110 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, driving over the 30mph limit on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Emily Hellyer, 30, of Edward Tompkins Lane, Barnham: Fined £192 and must pay £120 costs, £77 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Luke Elsmore, 34, of Lansdowne Road, Worthing: Fined £264 and must pay £120 costs, £106 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without due care and attention. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Robert Basta, 51, of Beach Green, Shoreham Beach: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe Perry, 35, of Fellows Gardens, Yapton: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Andrea Kuqo, 27, of Chinar House, Teville Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £110 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Spencer Fewtrell, 55, of Kingsland Close, Shoreham: Fined £131 and must pay £120 costs, £52 victim surcharge, for speeding, driving over the 30mph limit on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Stephen Nash, 30, of Ham Way, East Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £110 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solomon Abunsomwan, 43, of Gordon Avenue, Shoreham: Fined £192 and must pay £120 costs, £77 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, driving over the 30mph limit on a restricted road in England. Disqualified from driving for six months. Also admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required, no separate penalty.

Valentin Rusyov, 43, of Palatine Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £110 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Scott Fisher, 48, of Horsham Road, Littlehampton: Fined £207 after admitting speeding, driving over the 40mph limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on February 25, 2025. Must pay £130 costs, £83 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for six months (notional penalty points three).

William Deacon, 23, of Buci Crescent, Shoreham: Fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance in Brighton Road, Worthing, on April 19, 2025. Must pay £130 costs and disqualified from driving for six months (notional penalty points eight).

Steven Halsey, 59, of Lansdowne Road, Angmering: Fined £160 Must pay £130 costs, £64 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for six months (notional penalty points three).