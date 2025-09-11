HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from September 1 to 9, 2025
Peter Callister, 65, of Glebeside Avenue, Tarring: Fined £192 and must pay £120 costs, £77 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, driving over the 30mph limit on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Robert Blackford, 68, of Ring Road, Lancing: Fined £141 and must pay £120 costs, £56 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, driving over the 30mph limit on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Hendon Clark, 18, of Windroos Drive, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £26 victim surcharge, for speeding, driving over the 30mph limit on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Christopher Johnson, 39, of Park Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, driving over the 30mph limit on a restricted road in England. Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, driving over the 30mph limit on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with a total of six points.
Danny Crittenden, 31, of Honeymans Place, Lancing: Fined £440 and must pay £120 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for using a handheld mobile phone / device while driving. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Jodie Darke, 39, of Gloucester Road, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for exceeding a variable speed limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Kevin McCann, of Carisbrooke Drive, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £55.84 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Andrei Trokhatchev, 35, of Shadwells Road, Lancing: Fined £40 and must pay £100 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Colin Munro, of Swanbourne Road, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Tomas Vencius, 40, of Western Place, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Steve Eason, 57, of Penhill Road, Lancing: Fined £220 and must pay £110 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, driving over the 30mph limit on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Rhys Hamilton, 31, of Old Market Lane, Littlehampton: Fined £220 and must pay £63.75 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Ashley Lupson, 42, of Heene Road, Worthing: Fined £440 and must pay £79.17 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Lee Carter, 56, of South Street, Lancing: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Disqualified from driving for six months.
Ben Murphy, 38, of Church Street, Littlehampton: Fined £660 and must pay £110 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Craig Cohen, 39, of Rackham Road, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for exceeding a 30mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Daryl Barker, 42, of Brook Way, Lancing: Fined £385 and must pay £120 costs, £154 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph on a dual carriageway. Driving record endorsed with five points.
Tyron Rogerson, 40, of Phoenix Close, Littlehampton: Fined £440 and must pay £120 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for using a handheld mobile phone / device while driving. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Louise Forster, 23, of Shelley Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Jamie Jackson, 50, of Greentrees Crescent, Sompting: Fined £40 and must pay £120 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Mark Grant, 57, of Drewetts Close, Rustington: Fined £100 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, exceeding 70mph motorway limit. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Vasil Qela, 41, of Loder Gardens, Worthing: Fined £220 and must pay £120 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, driving over the 30mph limit on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Zeimantas Zvirblis, 35, of King Charles Place, Emerald Quay, Shoreham Beach: Fined £220 and must pay £110 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for speeding, driving over the 30mph limit on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Emily Hellyer, 30, of Edward Tompkins Lane, Barnham: Fined £192 and must pay £120 costs, £77 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Luke Elsmore, 34, of Lansdowne Road, Worthing: Fined £264 and must pay £120 costs, £106 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without due care and attention. Driving record endorsed with five points.
Robert Basta, 51, of Beach Green, Shoreham Beach: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Chloe Perry, 35, of Fellows Gardens, Yapton: Fined £660 and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed with eight points.
Andrea Kuqo, 27, of Chinar House, Teville Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £110 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Spencer Fewtrell, 55, of Kingsland Close, Shoreham: Fined £131 and must pay £120 costs, £52 victim surcharge, for speeding, driving over the 30mph limit on a restricted road in England. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Stephen Nash, 30, of Ham Way, East Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £110 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Solomon Abunsomwan, 43, of Gordon Avenue, Shoreham: Fined £192 and must pay £120 costs, £77 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, driving over the 30mph limit on a restricted road in England. Disqualified from driving for six months. Also admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required, no separate penalty.
Valentin Rusyov, 43, of Palatine Road, Worthing: Fined £660 and must pay £110 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Scott Fisher, 48, of Horsham Road, Littlehampton: Fined £207 after admitting speeding, driving over the 40mph limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on February 25, 2025. Must pay £130 costs, £83 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for six months (notional penalty points three).
William Deacon, 23, of Buci Crescent, Shoreham: Fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance in Brighton Road, Worthing, on April 19, 2025. Must pay £130 costs and disqualified from driving for six months (notional penalty points eight).
Steven Halsey, 59, of Lansdowne Road, Angmering: Fined £160 Must pay £130 costs, £64 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for six months (notional penalty points three).