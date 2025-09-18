The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from September 11 to 16, 2025.

Richard Hulbert, 46, of Chippers Road, Worthing: Fined £72 and must pay £28 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Hillbarn, on January 3, 2025. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Jamie Grubb, 38, of Selden Road, Worthing: Must pay £270 compensation after admitting theft from a shop, stealing meat worth £84.85 from The Co-op, Ifield, on August 4, 2025. No separate penalties after admitting seven charges of theft from a shop, The Co-op, Ifield, stealing meat worth £66.45 on July 18, 2025, dog food worth £43.50 on July 21, 2025, laundry items worth £38 on July 22, 2025, meat worth £67.25 on July 23, 2025, meat worth £103.55 on July 23, 2025, alcohol worth £65.70 on August 1, 2025, and meat worth £101.40 on August 2, 2025; and theft from a shop, stealing food and drink worth £50.40 from The Co-op, Pound Hill, on July 30, 2025.

Michael Bevis, 80, of Gratwicke Road, Worthing: Fined £230 and must pay £130 costs, £92 victim surcharge, after admitting speeding, driving over the 30mph limit in Brighton Road, Worthing, on May 23, 2025. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Kirsten Witt, 18, of Robson Road, Goring: Fined £233 and must pay £130 costs, £93 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without insurance in Mill Road, Lancing, on May 4, 2025. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also admitted driving without due care and attention, no separate penalty.

Sadik Kayi, 33, of Brisbane Close, Worthing: Fined £92 and must pay £37 victim surcharge, £130 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on February 13, 2023. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Spencer Boyland, 20, of Smallfield Close, Angmering: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £50 compensation, £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police sergeant, by beating in Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis, on May 29, 2025.

Michael Taylor, 31, of Meyrick Way, Woodgate: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (65ug/l cocaine) in Grevatts Lane, Littlehampton, on March 31, 2025. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also admitted drug-driving (800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Grevatts Lane, Littlehampton, on March 31, 2025, no separate penalty.

Jodie Cate, 32, of Dunnock Square, Yapton: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs after admitting driving while disqualified in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on August 11, 2025. Fined £80 after admitting driving without insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Shelley Harrison, 45, of Old Salts Farm Road, Lancing: Fined £288 and must pay £85 costs, £115 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (99mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in South Street, Lancing, on July 10, 2025. Disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Richard Murphy, 33, of Mill Road, Worthing: Community order and must carry out 60 hours' unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in High Street, Shoreham, on August 4, 2025. Must pay £85 costs and driving record endorsed with six points.