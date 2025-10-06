The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from September 18 to 22, 2025.

Guy Bishop, 35, of Moore Close, Durrington: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs, £64 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing 118.2g of cannabis, a class B drug, in Haywards Heath on March 29, 2025. Find £80 after admitting possessing lisdexafetamine, a class B drug, in Haywards Heath on March 29, 2025. A 24-month conditional discharge after admitting possessing a taser in Haywards Heath on March 29, 2025, and two charges of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, a throwing star and a telescopic baton, in Bentswood Road, Haywards Heath, on March 29, 2025.

Finley Keet, 18, of Ash Close, Littlehampton: Fined £40 after admitting breaching supervision requirements following release from imprisonment by failing to attend an office appointment on September 3, 2025.

Carly Day, 40, of Meadow Sweet Close, Worthing: Community order with 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 240 hours' unpaid work, after admitting two charges of assaulting a police constable in the execution of their duty in Meadow Sweet Close, Worthing, on March 14, 2025; using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Meadow Sweet Close, Worthing, on March 14, 2025; two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Ham Road, East Worthing, on August 29, 2025; and two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating at Worthing Custody Centre on August 29, 2025. Must pay a total of £350 compensation. Also admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place, in Ham Road, East Worthing, on August 29, 2025, no separate penalty.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

David Blann, 36, of Cotswold Way, East Preston: 17-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with six-month alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting 25 charges of theft from a shop, stealing goods worth £48.40 from Asda, Ferring, on March 22, 2025; goods worth £39 from Co-op, Lancing, on April 17, 2025; goods worth £8.37 from Asda, Ferring, on April 21, 2025; goods worth £3.02 from Asda, Ferring, on April 26, 2025; goods worth £99.36 from Marks and Spencer, Worthing, on April 29, 2025; goods worth £9 from Co-op, Lancing, on May 8, 2025; goods worth £11.30 from Co-op, Lancing, on May 13, 2025; goods worth £8 from Co-op, Lancing, on May 16, 2025; goods worth £118.85 from Morrisons, Worthing, on May 19, 2025; goods worth £17.42 from Asda, Ferring, on May 21, 2025; goods worth £89.40 from Co-op, Lancing, on May 23, 2025; goods worth £54 from Co-op, Lancing, on May 27, 2025; goods worth £237.61 from Waitrose, Southwick, on May 31, 2025; goods worth £127.20 from Tesco, Goring, on May 31, 2025; goods worth £79.44 from Waitrose, Southwick, on June 7, 2025; goods worth £29.40 from Waitrose, Southwick, on June 9, 2025; goods worth £104.50 from Morrisons, Worthing, on June 12, 2025; goods worth £9.56 from Asda, Ferring, on June 14, 2025; goods worth £94 from Marks and Spencer, Worthing, on June 16, 2025; goods worth £53.20 from Asda, Ferring, on June 16, 2025; goods worth £150.76 from Asda, Ferring, on June 17, 2025; food items worth £5 from Tesco, South Farm Road, Worthing, on June 21, 2025; a bottle of cider worth £3.20 from Co-op, Lancing, on June 23, 2025; food items worth £35.07 from Asda, The Boulevard, Goring, on June 25, 2025; various food items from Asda, The Boulevard, Goring, on July 10, 2025. Must pay £85 costs. Also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates' Court on July 15, 2025, no separate penalty.

Francesca Storman, 50, of Quiet Waters Close, Angmering: Fined £200 and must pay £85 costs, £80 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing a taser in Quiet Waters Close, Angmering, on July 15, 2025.

Jason Shaw, 42, of Shelby Road, Durrington: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after being found guilty of harassment without violence through unwanted contact between June 28 and July 26, 2024. Must pay £650 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and also given a restraining order.

Charlie Karlier, 30, of North Road, Lancing: 10-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting three charges of making an indecent photograph of a child, involving five category A, nine category B images and eight category C images. Placed on the sex offenders register for ten years and given a five-year sexual harm prevention order.

Harry Cotton, 28, of Eriswell Road, Worthing: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on April 23, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on April 26 and August 9, 2025. The order was varied to include an additional 24 hours' unpaid work.

Marshall Rumble, 23, of North Ham Road, Littlehampton: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order made by Brighton Magistrates' Court on February 21, 2025, by failing to attend unpaid work on March 22 and August 23, 2025. The order was varied to include an additional 20 hours' unpaid work.

Lee Tucker, 37, of Sylvan Road, Lancing: Fined £200 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on January 23, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on July 20, August 24 and 31, 2025.

Timothy Kaye, 45, of Willow Crescent, Worthing: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on November 18, 2024, by failing to attend unpaid work on July 3 and 10, 2025.