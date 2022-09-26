Antonio Aragona, 19, of Littlehampton Road, Worthing: Fined £166 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limt in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on July 6, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 28 days.

Clive Mayhew, 61, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on January 12, 2022, by being located by police drinking from an open container of alcohol in a drunken state in a public place in South Street, Worthing on September 8, 2022. Fined £80 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on January 12, 2022, by being drunk or in a drunken state in a public place in Worthing on September 11, 2022.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruth Hall, 31, of Miller House, Longshore Drive, Shoreham: Fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (628ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Church Lane, Littlehampton, on February 16, 2022. She was disqualified from driving for 16 months. She also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Daniel Harrison, 30, of Priory Road, Arundel: Fined £276 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 70mph speed limit on the A27 Arundel Road, Binsted, on March 23, 2022. His driving record was endorsed and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Mike Pidgeon, 78, of Ravens Road, Shoreham: Fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Brighton Road, Lancing, on March 22, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Jamie Vickers, 32, of Rusper Road South, Worthing: Fined £192 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on February 25, 2022. His driving record was endorsed and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Tom Parsons, 21, of Norris Cottages, North Lane, East Preston: Fined £150 after admitting drug-driving (86ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Church Road, Worthing, on March 5, 2022. Fined £50 after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Worthing on March 5, 2022. Fined £50 after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on March 5, 2022. He must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.