HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' Single Justice Service results for the Chichester area for May 14, 2023

​The following are the latest Single Justice Service results, contributed by HM Courts Service on May 14, for cases from the Chichester area.

Court Reporter
By Court Reporter
Published 16th May 2023, 10:27 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 10:27 BST

​Simon White, 56, of Florence Road, Chichester: Fined £220 under the single justice procedure and must pay £48.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Paul Maguire, 59, of St George's Close, Selsey: Fined £146 under the single justice procedure and must pay £72.18 back duty, £85 costs, for failing to pay vehicle / trade licence arrears demanded following failed payment.

Louise Brinklow, of Birch Close, Bracklesham Bay: Fined £220 under the single justice procedure and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Worthing Magistrates' CourtWorthing Magistrates' Court
Gregory Allen, 54, of Hampshire Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 under the single justice procedure and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.

Tim Lester, 39, of Stocker Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £333 and must pay £100 costs, £133 victim surcharge, after admitting under the single justice procedure keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Kelly Grant, 29, of Newtown Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £150 and must pay £105 back duty, £50 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Mitko Borisov, 34, of William Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 under the single justice procedure and must pay £210 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Georgi Dimitrov, of Sandymount Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 under the single justice procedure and must pay £49.17 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Jamie Parker, 34, of Market Close, Barnham: Fined £220 under the single justice procedure and must pay £48.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Liam Batiste, 26, of Orchard Place, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 under the single justice procedure and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver when required. The driving licence was endorsed with six points.

Cheryl Pierce, 50, of Gospond Road, Barnham: Fined £220 under the single justice procedure and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for exceeding the 70mph motorway limit. The driving licence was endorsed with three points.

Patrycja Konik, 30, of Princess Apartments, Princess Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 under the single justice procedure and must pay £90 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for exceeding the 30mph speed limit on a restricted road. The driving licence was endorsed with four points.

Jakub Bettin, 31, of Southover Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 under the single justice procedure and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for exceeding the 70mph motorway limit. The driving licence was endorsed with three points.

Simon Olds, 38, of High Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 under the single justice procedure and must pay £72.50 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Adrian Dumitrache, of Brookfield Lane, River: Fined £220 under the single justice procedure and must pay £41.25 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.