​The following are the latest Single Justice Service results, contributed by HM Courts Service on May 14, for cases from the Chichester area.

​Simon White, 56, of Florence Road, Chichester: Fined £220 under the single justice procedure and must pay £48.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Paul Maguire, 59, of St George's Close, Selsey: Fined £146 under the single justice procedure and must pay £72.18 back duty, £85 costs, for failing to pay vehicle / trade licence arrears demanded following failed payment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Brinklow, of Birch Close, Bracklesham Bay: Fined £220 under the single justice procedure and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Gregory Allen, 54, of Hampshire Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 under the single justice procedure and must pay £120 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.

Tim Lester, 39, of Stocker Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £333 and must pay £100 costs, £133 victim surcharge, after admitting under the single justice procedure keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Kelly Grant, 29, of Newtown Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £150 and must pay £105 back duty, £50 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitko Borisov, 34, of William Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 under the single justice procedure and must pay £210 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Georgi Dimitrov, of Sandymount Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 under the single justice procedure and must pay £49.17 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Jamie Parker, 34, of Market Close, Barnham: Fined £220 under the single justice procedure and must pay £48.34 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Liam Batiste, 26, of Orchard Place, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 under the single justice procedure and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver when required. The driving licence was endorsed with six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheryl Pierce, 50, of Gospond Road, Barnham: Fined £220 under the single justice procedure and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for exceeding the 70mph motorway limit. The driving licence was endorsed with three points.

Patrycja Konik, 30, of Princess Apartments, Princess Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 under the single justice procedure and must pay £90 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for exceeding the 30mph speed limit on a restricted road. The driving licence was endorsed with four points.

Jakub Bettin, 31, of Southover Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 under the single justice procedure and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for exceeding the 70mph motorway limit. The driving licence was endorsed with three points.

Simon Olds, 38, of High Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 under the single justice procedure and must pay £72.50 back duty, £85 costs, for using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad