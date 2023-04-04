Darryl Penson, 23, of Mill Road, Slindon Common: Fined £746 and must pay £90 costs, £298 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding the 70mph motorway limit. The driving record was endorsed with five points.
Anna Prudente-Poulton, of The Old Brickyard, Greenfields Close, Nyewood: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
David Chidwick, of Chidfield Barns, London Road, Northchapel: Fined £220 and must pay £72.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Raman Rahmanizadeh, 26, of Wey Hill, Haslemere: Fined £77 and must pay £100 costs, £31 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Adiraia Suta, of Brookfield Lane, River: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Sam Dean, 31, of Haslewood Close, Midhurst: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Brandon Kersley, 25, of Alfrey Close, Emsworth: Fined £71.25 and must pay £29 victim surcharge after admitting exceeding a variable speed limit. The driving record was endorsed with four points.
Jodi Wicker, 52, of Neville Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on a restricted road. The driving record was endorsed with three points.
Harrison Greene, of North Bersted Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £3.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Hayden Jelley, 19, of Chalk Lane, Sidlesham: Fined £200 and must pay £90 costs, £80 victim surcharge, after admitting driving a vehicle as a learner driver while on a motorway. The driving record was endorsed with three points.
Michael Jeffery, of Racton Road, Emsworth: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Rosalyn Coe, 67, of Furlonge House, Emsworth House Close, Emsworth: Fined £120 and must pay £45 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on a restricted road. The driving record was endorsed with six points.
Ralph Saker, 63, of Bramber Road, Chichester: Fined £440 and must pay £126 back duty, £85 costs, for failing to pay vehicle / trade licence arrears demanded following failed payment.
Johnny Maloney, of Birdham Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Charles Pearce, of Coopers Farm Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Tony Clock, of Billy Fiske Close, Boxgrove: Fined £660 and must pay £25.25 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
The Rev Peter Bustin, of Chichester Drive, Tangmere: Fined £220 and must pay £27.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Chelsea Pitham, 31, of Bittern Way, Chichester: Fined £40 and must pay £10 back duty, £20 costs, after admitting using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Giles Mortimer, of Mons Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Shirley Pritchard, of Landseer Drive, Selsey: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Grant Hillier, 31, of Lidsey Road, Woodgate: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Disqualified from driving for six months.
Michael James, 25, of Thistledowne Gardens, Emsworth: Fined £92 and must pay £89.25 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting failing to pay vehicle / trade licence arrears demanded following failed payment.
Carl Lawrence, of The Oaks, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Lynda Murray, 43, of Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 and must pay £90 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.
Joshua Phillips, of Sunnymead Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Daniel-Elvis Toma, 31, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle without third party insurance. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no separate penalty.
Roddy Davis, of Nappers Wood, Fernhurst: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.
Jessica Edwards, 30, of Swanfield Drive, Chichester: Fined £440 and must pay £120 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.