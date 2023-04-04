Edit Account-Sign Out
HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' Single Justice Service results for the Chichester area from March 5 to 31, 2023

​The following are the latest Single Justice Service results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from March 5 to 31, 2023.

Court Reporter
By Court Reporter
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:44 BST

Darryl Penson, 23, of Mill Road, Slindon Common: Fined £746 and must pay £90 costs, £298 victim surcharge, after admitting exceeding the 70mph motorway limit. The driving record was endorsed with five points.

Anna Prudente-Poulton, of The Old Brickyard, Greenfields Close, Nyewood: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

David Chidwick, of Chidfield Barns, London Road, Northchapel: Fined £220 and must pay £72.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Worthing Magistrates' CourtWorthing Magistrates' Court
Raman Rahmanizadeh, 26, of Wey Hill, Haslemere: Fined £77 and must pay £100 costs, £31 victim surcharge, after admitting keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Adiraia Suta, of Brookfield Lane, River: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Sam Dean, 31, of Haslewood Close, Midhurst: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Brandon Kersley, 25, of Alfrey Close, Emsworth: Fined £71.25 and must pay £29 victim surcharge after admitting exceeding a variable speed limit. The driving record was endorsed with four points.

Jodi Wicker, 52, of Neville Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £40 and must pay £90 costs, £16 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on a restricted road. The driving record was endorsed with three points.

Harrison Greene, of North Bersted Street, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £3.67 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Hayden Jelley, 19, of Chalk Lane, Sidlesham: Fined £200 and must pay £90 costs, £80 victim surcharge, after admitting driving a vehicle as a learner driver while on a motorway. The driving record was endorsed with three points.

Michael Jeffery, of Racton Road, Emsworth: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Rosalyn Coe, 67, of Furlonge House, Emsworth House Close, Emsworth: Fined £120 and must pay £45 costs, £48 victim surcharge, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on a restricted road. The driving record was endorsed with six points.

Ralph Saker, 63, of Bramber Road, Chichester: Fined £440 and must pay £126 back duty, £85 costs, for failing to pay vehicle / trade licence arrears demanded following failed payment.

Johnny Maloney, of Birdham Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Charles Pearce, of Coopers Farm Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Tony Clock, of Billy Fiske Close, Boxgrove: Fined £660 and must pay £25.25 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

The Rev Peter Bustin, of Chichester Drive, Tangmere: Fined £220 and must pay £27.50 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Chelsea Pitham, 31, of Bittern Way, Chichester: Fined £40 and must pay £10 back duty, £20 costs, after admitting using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Giles Mortimer, of Mons Avenue, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Shirley Pritchard, of Landseer Drive, Selsey: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Grant Hillier, 31, of Lidsey Road, Woodgate: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Michael James, 25, of Thistledowne Gardens, Emsworth: Fined £92 and must pay £89.25 back duty, £85 costs, after admitting failing to pay vehicle / trade licence arrears demanded following failed payment.

Carl Lawrence, of The Oaks, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Lynda Murray, 43, of Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £440 and must pay £90 back duty, £85 costs, for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence.

Joshua Phillips, of Sunnymead Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Daniel-Elvis Toma, 31, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £90 costs, £264 victim surcharge, for using a vehicle without third party insurance. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no separate penalty.

Roddy Davis, of Nappers Wood, Fernhurst: Fined £220 and must pay £100 costs, £88 victim surcharge, for keeping a vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

Jessica Edwards, 30, of Swanfield Drive, Chichester: Fined £440 and must pay £120 costs, £176 victim surcharge, for using / installing a television set without a licence.