Horses help West Sussex youngsters to turn their backs on crime

Horses are helping young people in West Sussex who have been involved in crime to get back on the straight and narrow.

Moorcroft Equine Centre in Slinfold near Horsham has teamed up with West Sussex Youth Justice Service to offer the youngsters – mostly aged between 13 and 18 – a unique opportunity for rehabilitation.

The equine charity is hosting weekly sessions for the youths aimed at ‘providing a calm, structured environment where they can learn new skills, build confidence, and contribute positively to the community.’

Moorcroft Equine Centre is known for its work in rehabilitating and reschooling horses of all breeds and is currently home to more than 25 horses. The youngsters will take part in a variety of activities to help maintain the centre.

Centre chief executive Mary Frances said: “We’re proud to be able to support these young people who, for one reason or another, have found themselves in a difficult situation. If spending time with our horses helps them find a new direction, that will be a wonderful achievement.”

The initiative is part of the Youth Justice Service’s community reparation programme which aims to help young children make amends while developing life skills and self-worth.

Those attending will learn about the daily care and attention horses require. They’ll also gain insight into common equine health issues and experience first-hand the charity’s dedicated team as they support horses on their journey back to full health.

Sally Pescott, Restorative Justice and Communities team manager, said: “Many of the young people we work with face complex challenges, such as trauma and disrupted education. They can also have a myriad of speech, language and communication needs. Being around animals can break down barriers and help them open up in ways traditional settings cannot.”

Rian James, Youth Justice Support Officer, said: “Moorcroft’s team has been incredibly welcoming. Their willingness to share their space and expertise is hugely appreciated. We need more organisations like this to help young people reconnect with their potential.”

Moorcroft Equine Rehabilitation Centre itself provides schooling and rehabilitation, for any length of time, for all breeds of horses, whether as a result of lameness, time-off, or following surgery. The charity also runs educational courses for both horse owners and professionals in the equine industry.