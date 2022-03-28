Horsham drug-driver banned after seriously injuring motorcyclist

Police say that Emily Corry, 36, was driving a Volkswagen in Brighton Road, Horsham, when she pulled out of a junction into the path of a motorcyclist ‘who had no time to react.’

She later told police she had been ‘on a bender’ the weekend before.

The rider, a 66-year-old man from Hurstpierpoint, suffered serious injuries including 11 broken ribs and a broken breastbone.

Scene of the crash in Horsham in which a motorcyclist was seriously injured

Police say that when they arrived at the crash scene, they noted that Corry’s vehicle smelt strongly of cannabis.

She gave a positive roadside breath test for alcohol, but was just below the legal limit.

She also tested positive for cocaine and cannabis in her system from two positive DrugWipe tests.

At Lewes Crown Court, she admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and driving while over the prescribed limit for drugs.

She gave positive blood tests in custody with 4 microgrammes (mcg) of cannabis per litre of blood, the legal limit is 2mcg of cannabis per litre of blood, and she tested positive for 16mcg of cocaine per litre of blood, the legal limit is 10mcg of cocaine per litre.

Corry, of Laurel Walk, Horsham, was ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity requirement sessions as part of a two-year suspended sentence.

She was also disqualified from driving for five years.

Roads Policing Unit PC Pat Nixon said after the hearing: “Corry’s actions on the day were selfish and dangerous.

“She was incredibly lucky not to have caused a fatal collision.

“Drink and drug-driving are one of the major factors in why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads every year. Another factor is inconsiderate driving.

“She failed to look properly for the motorcyclist before pulling out, and her reactions were clearly impaired at the time because she still had drugs in her system.

“Drugs remain in the system for a long time after being consumed and can impair your ability to drive safely.

“Corry’s driving fell far below the standard of a competent driver and caused the victim to have to go through months of rehabilitation as a result.

“This case demonstrates that we will continue to target those road users who believe driving while unfit through drink or drugs is acceptable.