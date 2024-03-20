Horsham man wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court arrested

A wanted man from Horsham has been arrested by Sussex Police.
By Matt Pole
Published 20th Mar 2024, 10:24 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2024, 13:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police said Thomas Ashworth, who had been wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court, has handed himself into a police station and been arrested

Sussex Police have thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Thomas Ashworth, who had been wanted for failing to appear at court, has handed himself into a police station and has been arrested.

Most Popular
A wanted man from Horsham has been arrested by Sussex Police. Picture by Jon RigbyA wanted man from Horsham has been arrested by Sussex Police. Picture by Jon Rigby
A wanted man from Horsham has been arrested by Sussex Police. Picture by Jon Rigby

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.