Horsham man wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court arrested

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said Thomas Ashworth, who had been wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court, has handed himself into a police station and been arrested

Sussex Police have thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Thomas Ashworth, who had been wanted for failing to appear at court, has handed himself into a police station and has been arrested.

A wanted man from Horsham has been arrested by Sussex Police. Picture by Jon Rigby

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.