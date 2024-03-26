Police were at Pulborough Garden Centre this week as part of a crackdown on shoplifting at garden centres in Sussex

Officers were at Pulborough Garden Centre last week as part of a crackdown on the thefts.

A spokesperson said: “Police are working closely with local garden centres in the Horsham area to try and reduce these incidents.”

Earlier this month two men were charged with shoplifting at Tates garden centres in Sussex.