Horsham Police in crackdown on shoplifting at Sussex garden centres
New reports of shoplifting at local garden centres are being investigated by Horsham Police.
Officers were at Pulborough Garden Centre last week as part of a crackdown on the thefts.
A spokesperson said: “Police are working closely with local garden centres in the Horsham area to try and reduce these incidents.”
Earlier this month two men were charged with shoplifting at Tates garden centres in Sussex.
It followed reports of goods worth around £1,883 being stolen from Old Barn Garden Centre in Dial Post and weed killer worth around £450 being stolen from Mayberry Garden Centre in Portslade.