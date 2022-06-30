Horsham police warn of fraudsters targeting elderly people

Officers say that men are approaching ‘elderly and vulnerable people’ claiming to be from Age UK.

The fraudsters say they have been asked to replace loft insulation.

A police spokesman said: “They asked one man to sign a contract and told him it would cost £4,000 and then asked for some money before any work was carried out.

Sussex Police

"The man told the scammers that his son held his power of attorney and the scammers quickly went away.

“Please be aware of this scam, if you receive any cold callers at your door, you should ask the person to wait at the door and call the company concerned or if you feel threatened in any way, please call the police.”

Age UK offers this advice: “Only let someone in if you're expecting them or they're a trusted friend, family member or professional. Don’t feel embarrassed about turning someone away.

“Don’t feel pressured. Don’t agree to sign a contract or hand over money at the door. Think about it and talk to someone you trust.

“Check their credentials. You should always check someone's credentials - a genuine person won't mind.

"You can phone the company they represent or check online, but never used contact details they give you.

“Don’t share your PIN. Never disclose your PIN number or let anyone persuade you to hand over your bank card or withdraw cash.