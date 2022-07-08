Police said Jack Brandon, 22, from Hassocks, died in the early hours of Sunday (July 3) ‘after being struck by a vehicle which failed to stop on the B2112 New Road between Ditchling and Clayton’.

A police spokesperson said: “On Thursday 7 July, officers seized a vehicle and arrested a 53-year-old man from Hove on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

“Police would like to thank the public for their assistance so far, and continue to appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

Sussex Police said they have arrested a man after Jack Brandon died in a collision near Ditchling and Clayton on Sunday, July 3. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

“Anyone with information, or who may have any relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage, is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Kempston.”