Police said emergency services responded to reports of ‘an unresponsive man’ in High Street on Wednesday, February 21, after the incident at around 12.50pm.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “He was taken to hospital for treatment and remains in critical condition at this time.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, has CCTV covering the area in Cuckfield Road between High Street and Marchants Road, or was driving in High Street at around 12.50pm with a dash cam is urged to make a report. You can contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling 101 quoting Operation Root.”