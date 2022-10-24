Police said that Peter Lerwill, 30, of Western Road, plead guilty to attempting a sexual act with an animal at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, October 20.

He was sentenced to 12-weeks in prison, they added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “In addition to the custodial sentence Lerwill has a five-year criminal behaviour order prohibiting him from owning or having any unsupervised custody or control of a dog. He will also be on the sex offenders register for five-years.”

Police said that Peter Lerwill, 30, of Western Road, Hurstpierpoint, plead guilty to attempting a sexual act with an animal at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, October 20

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said that Lerwill was arrested on Thursday, June 9, after they received a report of ‘a man dressed in women’s clothing involved in a sexual act with a dog’.

Police said the dog was taken to a vet immediately for an assessment and care, but it had not suffered any injury and was returned to its owner.

The Sussex Police spokesperson continued: “Lerwill was charged and remanded in custody immediately following his arrest where he then spent a short period of time remanded in prison while an address could be verified where he would not have access to any animals. He was then released on conditional bail by the courts pending a trial, during which time Lerwill changed his plea to guilty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Forensic samples obtained during the dog assessment strengthened the case that there had been activity of a sexual nature with the dog.”

Lead investigator Oliver Robinson said: “This was an extremely upsetting case where Lerwill preyed on a defenceless animal. This was also a challenging case which relied on witness accounts rather than the victim, as in most cases.

“Thanks to the prompt reporting by the informant we were able to arrest Lerwill and complete forensic examinations within a timely manner which helped secure the conviction. This conviction means Lerwill will be appropriately managed by a specialist team of officers for five years to ensure compliance with the orders imposed by a court.